How much are President Joe Biden’s open-border policies costing taxpayers? What sort of impact is the addition of millions of people who can’t legally work, mostly don’t pay taxes and need food, shelter and education having on our communities? Democrats are trying to hide the answers to these questions, to keep secret the true price of Biden’s ineptitude. Consider just one cost. Mayor Eric Adams has set up four “emergency shelters” in New York City hotels — the Stewart, the Row, the Wolcott and the Watson. Whistleblower Row employee Felipe Rodriguez revealed to The Post that the city is spending $400-$500 a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO