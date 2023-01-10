ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Kamala Harris zeroes in on climate justice in Ann Arbor

The health of the planet and its people took center stage during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Ann Arbor. Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and University of Michigan professor Kyle Whyte in a conversation on the climate crisis Thursday, Jan. 12, at the university’s Rackham Auditorium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Giuliani Hit With Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Attorney General Merrick Garland has early read on Biden classified document probe: report

The Trump-appointed US attorney examining President Biden’s handling of classified material from his time as vice president has submitted his preliminary report on the matter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a report.  Chicago US Attorney John Lausch has also briefed Garland on the situation multiple times, CNN reported Tuesday. No additional briefings are planned, according to the outlet. Lausch was tasked by Garland to head up the initial probe into the 80-year-old president’s storage of 10 classified documents in a closet at the Biden Penn Center think tank in Washington.  With Lausch’s report submitted, Garland is now expected to decide whether...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options

When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Here’s a taste of what Biden’s open-border policies cost local taxpayers across America

How much are President Joe Biden’s open-border policies costing taxpayers? What sort of impact is the addition of millions of people who can’t legally work, mostly don’t pay taxes and need food, shelter and education having on our communities? Democrats are trying to hide the answers to these questions, to keep secret the true price of Biden’s ineptitude. Consider just one cost. Mayor Eric Adams has set up four “emergency shelters” in New York City hotels — the Stewart, the Row, the Wolcott and the Watson. Whistleblower Row employee Felipe Rodriguez revealed to The Post that the city is spending $400-$500 a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Buttigieg took government jet for single-day trip to New York: Report

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took a government jet for a trip to New York City last April, then flew back to Washington only hours later after a series of meetings, according to reports. Buttigieg, who has attracted scrutiny over his frequent use of private jets, did a radio interview and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Under GOP majority, the impeachment circus is already underway

It was early Saturday morning when House Republicans finally elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy, at which point members left the Capitol for the rest of their weekend. On Monday night, the first full work day of the new Congress, the new GOP majority approved a controversial rules package that will empower lawmakers to get to work in earnest.
TEXAS STATE

