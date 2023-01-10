Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
disneytips.com
Calling All Annual Passholders: This New Perk Makes Spontaneous Trips to Disney Possible Again
It’s no secret that all Disney fans aspire to be an Annual Passholder, so they can visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime they’d like. Have a rough day at work? Feel better over a chocolate-covered Mickey Mouse ice cream popsicle, a Mickey-shaped pretzel, and a churro. Bored and need something to do? Visit Hollywood Studios for the thrills of a lifetime. In the mood for a walk? Head over to Animal Kingdom and walk all of the animal trails.
disneytips.com
Disney Drops Mysterious Message, Possibly Hinting at This Upcoming Attraction’s Opening Date
Ever since TRON Lightcycle Run was announced at the D23 Expo, fans have been intrigued by the elusive attraction. Not long after the thrill ride was announced in 2017, the Walt Disney World Railroad closed down in order to make way for the construction. Since then, the coaster has become infamous.
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfoodblog.com
Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World
After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: END DATE Announced For Harmonious Fireworks Show in EPCOT
It’s shaping up to be a BIG year for Disney World!. Between the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new attractions, new restaurants, and more — we’ve been keeping up with it ALL! One big change that Disney announced at the 2022 D23 Expo was that EPCOT’s 50th Anniversary nighttime show, Harmonious, would be ending at some point this year. And now, we officially know when Harmonious will have its LAST performance!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: FREE Overnight Hotel Parking Returning to Disney World
A HUGE change has come to Disney World’s hotels. We’ve already seen Disney introduce more of its characters into select hotel rooms, announce lobby changes for the iconic Grand Floridian Hotel, and make other updates to its hotels. But now a feature that many fans knew and loved from Disney World visits of the past is BACK.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disneyland Announces FREE PhotoPass Downloads For ALL Guests
Disney fans have had mixed feelings about some of the changes happening within the Disney company over the last few years. Well, Disney released a big update today, and we think this will be a popular one!. Disney shared that beginning on February 4th, guests will be able to access...
Comments / 0