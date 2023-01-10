Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
A bad day to be a Vikings fan in Wisconsin
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January? For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game. My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field. ...
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
Eagles best options if forced to replace Jonathan Gannon
Well, we knew these conversations would begin again at some point. Last offseason, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw his name enter conversations as debate waged over whether or not the attention he was getting as ‘an NFL head coach in waiting’ had been earned. This season,...
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been in Minnesota -– and when healthy. So to suggest that his playing time needs to be reduced, especially suggesting such a reduction come playoff time, may seem ludicrous. But...
This 2022 Vikings Season Is Already Successful
The first year under Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a success. Has it been perfect? No. Have there been mistakes? Yes. But given the Minnesota Vikings season, it can already be labeled as successful. Even if they get bounced in the first round of the playoffs? Yes.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
97.1 The Ticket
National pundits on Lions: NFC North 'is going through Detroit for the next five years'
The Lions might be favored to win the NFC North next season. They were the only team in the division this season with a positive point differential.
NBA trade rumors: 3 new teams that could become sellers for the Lakers
Most fans want to see the Los Angeles Lakers make some kind of trade at the deadline. This Lakers team has shown serious potential in flashes and passing off the chance to improve would be disappointing, to say the least. The trade market has been slowly forming with a deadline...
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC’s No. 3 seed after boasting a 13-4 record. Forget their negative point differential. This team is battle-tested, winning all 11 one-score games in the regular season. Sure, their losses were ugly. But they know how to win big games when the stakes are high.
KARE
How The Minnesota Vikings Are Solving Their Biggest Problems
The Minnesota Vikings have been plagued by a few different problems consistently all year long. So what are they doing about it?
Bears land No. 1 pick in loss against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after losing 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 8, at Soldier Field. The Bears landed the No. 1 pick after Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 following the Bears game.
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has died
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead at the age of 42. This past Monday, former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead at the age of 42, according to Rick Karle of WVTM. Galloway was an eighth-grade English teacher at a St. Louis, Miss. middle school. The school’s principal called for a welfare check at his apartment after he didn’t show up for work. Police checked the apartment, and they found that Galloway had passed away.
FOX Sports
Giants eye redemption in wild-card matchup vs. Vikings
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings gave the world a Christmas Eve thriller — a game that ended on the final play with the longest of kicks. And almost as soon as Greg Joseph's 61-yard field goal sailed through the uprights and gave the Vikings a 27-24 win, the Giants seemed to know they would all meet again.
