Columbus, OH

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
10 Tampa Bay

Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Red Wings look to end Toronto’s dominant run against them

The Detroit Red Wings overcame fatigue and sluggishness to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday. They face a bigger challenge tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). Toronto has won nine in a row against the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21. Toronto...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY

