Verona, NY

Syracuse.com

Dane Cook to perform standup comedy show in Central New York

Dane Cook is coming to Central New York for a standup comedy show. The comedian and actor will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Sunday, April 16, at 7 p.m. It’s his only 2023 tour date in Upstate New York, though he will perform across the Canadian border at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Saturday, April 15.
VERONA, NY
Source Money

Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.

Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Was Stephen King Right about Utica?

Stephen King's name has been thrown around lately far more than when one of his books is being turned into a movie or when Richard Bachman writes a new novel. His one tweet was a firestarter of rage for the great people of Utica at any elevation. Indeed, there was insomnia in Joyland.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

NY Mills Feed Our Vets moves to Broad Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Feed Our Vets has left New York Mills and moved to Broad Street in Utica. The new location will open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Last year, the pantry helped over 6,800 vets and their families. The new location comes with more space and upgraded amenities such as new chairs and TVs for the vets to use while waiting to collect their items. The space is opening thanks to donations made by major local businesses. The space was purchased, meaning the pantry no longer has to rent which is a major milestone for them.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Wagner Farms in Rome closing after 25 years in business

ROME, N.Y. – After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome will soon be closing. Owner Ronald Wagner says the decision to close has been a long time coming, and inflation left him with no choice. “Across the board 56% increase in growing costs...
ROME, NY

