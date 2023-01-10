Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Noel & Dave Happily Unmarried of Utica - Rome NYSource MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Related
Dane Cook to perform standup comedy show in Central New York
Dane Cook is coming to Central New York for a standup comedy show. The comedian and actor will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Sunday, April 16, at 7 p.m. It’s his only 2023 tour date in Upstate New York, though he will perform across the Canadian border at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Saturday, April 15.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
Legendary Author Stephen King Viciously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. King was talking about how long it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker Of...
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.
Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Was Stephen King Right about Utica?
Stephen King's name has been thrown around lately far more than when one of his books is being turned into a movie or when Richard Bachman writes a new novel. His one tweet was a firestarter of rage for the great people of Utica at any elevation. Indeed, there was insomnia in Joyland.
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
WKTV
Utica Zoo's newest addition, Tapioca the joey wallaby, explores his new surroundings
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo’s wallaby joey that had just started peaking out of its mother’s pouch a few weeks ago is now fully out and exploring its surroundings. The zoo veterinarians determined the joey is a male and the staff has decided to name him Tapioca.
A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?
It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out
Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
WKTV
NY Mills Feed Our Vets moves to Broad Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Feed Our Vets has left New York Mills and moved to Broad Street in Utica. The new location will open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Last year, the pantry helped over 6,800 vets and their families. The new location comes with more space and upgraded amenities such as new chairs and TVs for the vets to use while waiting to collect their items. The space is opening thanks to donations made by major local businesses. The space was purchased, meaning the pantry no longer has to rent which is a major milestone for them.
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
WKTV
Wagner Farms in Rome closing after 25 years in business
ROME, N.Y. – After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome will soon be closing. Owner Ronald Wagner says the decision to close has been a long time coming, and inflation left him with no choice. “Across the board 56% increase in growing costs...
Comments / 0