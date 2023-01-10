(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...

