abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
Lexington Two to give out bricks from George I. Pair as keepsakes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A school in West Columbia is being demolished, but for those who want a keepsake, you'll have a chance for that soon. Bricks are what make up the former George I. Pair Elementary School. Now, the bricks are coming apart as the school is demolished.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Columbia Museum of Art and Riverbanks Zoo events
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Free Fridays return to Riverbanks Zoo. If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New...
abccolumbia.com
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house kitchen fire, no injuries reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a home at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden Thursday afternoon. Firefighters found smoke showing from all eaves of the building and the fire was extinguished after being found in the kitchen. The...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
abccolumbia.com
Lottery player wins $50,000 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in the Midlands. Lottery officials say a ticket matching four white numbers and the Powerball number was sold at Kroger on Roberts Branch Parkway, off Killian Road. The winning numbers were 4-8-46-47-48 with a Powerball of 5.
WYFF4.com
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster. She is described as being 5'10, with green...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hosting 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Jan. 12
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia is hosting it’s 2nd Thursday Night Meeting Street Artisan Market on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event organizers say local vendors will be selling original arts and crafts, fresh produce, and free entertainment will be provided by Emerald Artistry.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day. Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
Police search for missing teen in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl. According to a message from the police department, Josie Rae Sharpe has been missing since Tuesday. Sharpe is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also has a tattoo above her knee that says "love" and may also be carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WJCL
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
