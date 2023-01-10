Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WAFF
January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Albertville School Resource Officer hailed a hero after saving baby's life. SRO Jonathan Bearden was working at the Marshall County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Albertville High School over the weekend.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
WAFF
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
2 Alabama counties to swear-in first female district attorneys
Two counties in northeast Alabama made history last November by electing women to their district attorney's office for the first time ever.
WAFF
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six people are confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. The confirmed fatalities were in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim sheriff David Hill. According to the...
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit
A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
WAAY-TV
Madison County organization pushing for stronger gun laws after deadly birthday party shooting
A deadly birthday party shootout is sparking a call for more gun safety measures in Madison County. The Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action has been fighting for increased gun laws in Huntsville since 2018. Saturday's shootout is the latest example of why the organization believes Alabama needs stricter gun regulations.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Hartselle Enquirer
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
wdhn.com
Coffee/Pike District Attorney has received a statewide appointment by Governor Ivey
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The District Attorney for Coffee and Pike counties is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. At his Enterprise office, Tom Anderson spoke about Governor Ivey appointing him as. Supernumerary D.A. It essentially means that he can decide whether to accept requests by. The...
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
WAFF
Moulton motel has roof ripped apart
Lawrence Co. Medical Center suffers significant roof damage in severe weather. No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building.
