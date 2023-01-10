Read full article on original website
Related
Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction
Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
Is Kanye West Performing at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper’s Black Star Line Festival in Ghana?
Kanye West has been out of the public eye for the past few weeks but he may be ready to make his grand return to the stage at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper's Black Star Line Festival in Ghana. On Thursday morning (Jan. 5), Ghanian radio host Ebenezer Donkoh...
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed
Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!” The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in...
Ice Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.
During a recent appearance with two of his fellow Mount Westmore members, Ice Cube got very candid about Tupac’s early days as a roadie for Digital Underground. The “It Was A Good Day” rapper revealed on the People’s Party podcast to host Talib Kweli that he met Pac as an eager talent on-the-rise who was heavily inspired and influenced by N.W.A.. He later indicated that he wanted to make music derivative of theirs.More from VIBE.comO'Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood DebateSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream Cube, 53,...
HipHopDX.com
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
HipHopDX.com
Usher Lays His Grandmother To Rest: 'Rest In Paradise'
Usher has laid his grandmother Tina Carter to rest following her passing on Christmas Eve. In his initial heartwarming tribute, the Confessions crooner praised “Grandma Tina” as a source of light for whoever she came in contact with, and said he had lost a rock in his life.
NME
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Teases Travis Scott, Chief Keef Collabs
There are also rumors of a new album arriving soon. It looks like Trippie Redd is gearing up to kick off 2023 in an exciting way. Over the past couple of days, the “Miss The Rage” rapper has been taking to his social media accounts to tease new music.
HipHopDX.com
Trippie Redd Hypes Travis Scott Collab: 'The Dark Knight Returns'
Trippie Redd has teased a reunion with Travis Scott, writing ominously on Instagram that “The Dark Knight” has returned. On Monday (January 9), the “Miss The Rage” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to write: “The Dark Knight Returns…,” which seemingly alludes to the pair’s last collaboration “Dark Knight Dummo” in 2017.
thehypemagazine.com
Georgia’s Rot Ken Releases Video for Single ‘Never Too Rich’
Georgia’s own Rot Ken is back in action with “Never Too Rich,” the latest video from his recent project Yahweh Child and his first video of the new year! Maneuvering through dramatic pianos and blasts of 808s, Ken’s kinetic flow shines. His energy on the track is unmatched as his lilted vocals express his affinity for getting money and never looking back. The video finds the rising rap star living life like a rock star. In a dimly lit hotel room, Ken stands out underneath the ominous red lights and flashing lights as he mobs with his day ones. This young lion is on fire!!!
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Sylvia Rhone to Be Honored by Grammys Black Music Collective
Grammy-winning artists Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne, and Epic Records chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone will be honored during the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event taking place during Grammy Week at the Hollywood Palladium on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023. All four honorees will be receiving the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry. First-time Grammy nominee Adam Blackstone will return as the musical director of the event, and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rico Love will also return to chair the event (naturally enough). The event...
tvinsider.com
FX Announces ‘DAVE’ Season 3, Plus ‘Sin Eater’, ‘Dear Mama’, & ‘Legacy of J Dilla’ Docuseries
FX revealed its first wave of returning and new series in 2023, including DAVE season 3 and three docuseries entitled Sin Eater, The Legacy of J Dilla, and Dear Mama. These shows will debut in the coming months following the previously announced premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall on February 22.
thehypemagazine.com
Julian Kerins’ “In Billowing Skies,” Live Performance Emanates a Deep Reflection
Julian Kerins is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter from New York best known for his 8+ octave range and performances at festivals with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Greta Van Fleet, and Fall Out Boy. One of his latest live tracks on Spotify, “In Billowing Skies,” speaks to a mood that is particularly common in a lot of pop music but here expressed with Julian’s own characteristically deep and melancholy timbre. The live version of the track brings out a stripped-down mood particularly suggestive of an end-of-night coffee shop setting or frame of mind.
thehypemagazine.com
Andwan Zonez: A Story of Overcoming Adversity and Chasing Dreams
Andwan Zonez is a rising star in the music industry, but his journey to success has not been easy. Born and raised in New Orleans, Zonez grew up surrounded by music and knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue a career in the industry. But his dreams were put on hold when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, destroying his home and community. Zonez and his family were forced to evacuate to Houston, where they struggled to rebuild their lives.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chiiild Enlists Lucky Daye For “Good For Now”
Chiiild is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album in April. Today, he blessed fans with a new single. Chiiild teams up with Lucky Daye for their ultra-smooth collaboration, “Good For Now.” The laidback record further explores the chemistry the two parties built on Lucky Daye’s “Compassion.” The atmospheric feel and hypnotizing vocals provide strong insight into what we could expect from Chiiild’s next project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Questions Gucci Mane’s Artists Always Being In Trouble
Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are serving out sentences, Mac Critter was arrested on murder charges, and Big Scarr recently passed. There has been a string of unfortunate luck for Gucci Mane and his 1017 artists. Gucci has established himself as a Rap icon and he developed his label to help other artists get their taste of the good life. However, in recent years, there has been one headline after another about tragedies befalling his rappers. Joe Budden tackled the touchy topic on his podcast by addressing the discussions about Gucci’s purported bad luck.
Comments / 0