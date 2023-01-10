Read full article on original website
Why Gas Prices Are Rising Again in the U.S.
After falling from a record high in 2022, retail gas prices are on the rise again. What is driving this increase, and how long is it likely to last?
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
A dip in activity at the nation's refinery may in part be to blame for the increase in prices at the pump.
Gas Prices Head Lower After Holiday Spike, But Have They Already Hit Bottom?
Gas prices have begun to tick lower in the United States following a brief spike caused by heavy holiday travel and frigid weather, but the trend might be short-lived. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best...
What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts
Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers. What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? 2023 predictions.
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
Gas prices still rising but may start to decline as demand drops: AAA
Gas prices kept climbing but are likely to start dropping again as demand drops, AAA said.
US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.
MoneyWatch: Egg prices soar across the U.S.
The cost of eggs is soaring across the country, as millions of Americans are still struggling with high inflation. Sonja Sharp, a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times, joins CBS News to discuss why the staple food has become so expensive.
Biden hails ‘good news’ as rate of US Inflation falls for December as fuel prices drop
US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell, which compensated for increased food and housing prices. President Biden hailed the “good news about the economy”. “For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down,” Mr Biden said, adding that the progress gives “families some real breathing room.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months. Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index...
UK energy bills forecast to fall below £2,500 as gas prices tumble
Expected dip in July will ease pressure on households struggling to cope with soaring living costs
Short-Term Energy Outlook Expects Falling Prices
Non-OPEC production growth should boost global production of liquid fuels that keep school bus fleets moving to 102.8 million barrels per day by 2024, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from 100 million barrels per day in 2022. However,...
US Natural Gas Price Volatility Hit Record Highs in 2022
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures price volatility, both implied and historic, hit record highs in 2022 as global prices spiked due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, feeding demand for U.S. exports. That extreme volatility has continued on the first trading day of...
Egg prices rise more than 64% in some states
The cost of eggs in November more than doubled what it was a year ago, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Egg prices have gone up in part because of bird flu.
Inflation eased to 6.5% in December as fuel costs fell
Inflation continued to slide down last month. U.S. consumer prices went up 6.5% from December to December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, Jan. 12. Although this is still a big jump – the Federal Reserve aims for 2% inflation – it’s the lowest annual rate since October 2021.
Diesel Slightly Cheaper This Week, While Gasoline Costs Rise
Diesel prices are down slightly nationwide from last week, but still up compared to this time in 2022. Gasoline, on the other hand, mostly increased in price except for slight drops in New England and on the Gulf Coast. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost for...
The rate of inflation when it comes to groceries depends on where you live
Unless you live entirely on what you grow, you no doubt got hit by 2022’s troubling inflation at the grocery store – the first time since 1979 that grocery inflation has had a double-digit annual increase. On Thursday, the Labor Department will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI)...
Food prices still stubbornly high but seeing some easing
The cost of food is still hard to swallow, but the latest Consumer Price Index shows that those price increases — by and large — are at least growing at slower rates.
USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
U.S. natural gas demand could be on track to hit record lows in January if unseasonably warm weather sticks around, according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain. “Despite consistently robust LNG demand, totaling around seven million tons, particularly from European buyers, prices are falling and expected to continue bearish momentum until winter weather returns,” McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.
High Inventories Likely Past Peak, But Levels Remain Elevated
Inventories stayed high in the holiday months of November and December, but they are likely past a peak as more big retailers moved products at markdowns, according to WarehouseQuote’s latest Warehouse Pricing Index report. In the report, the logistics company found that retail inventories receded 1.4% from its August peak in the fourth quarter of 2022. Even still, retail inventories remain elevated, up 17% in the 12-month period between October 2021 to October 2022, the report noted. As a result, inventory builds have dropped, “but we still have a ways to go before reaching ‘normal’ inventory levels,” WarehouseQuote said in the report. Gary...
