US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell, which compensated for increased food and housing prices. President Biden hailed the “good news about the economy”. “For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down,” Mr Biden said, adding that the progress gives “families some real breathing room.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months. Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index...

12 HOURS AGO