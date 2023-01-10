ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Egg prices soar across the U.S.

The cost of eggs is soaring across the country, as millions of Americans are still struggling with high inflation. Sonja Sharp, a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times, joins CBS News to discuss why the staple food has become so expensive.
The Independent

Biden hails ‘good news’ as rate of US Inflation falls for December as fuel prices drop

US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell, which compensated for increased food and housing prices. President Biden hailed the “good news about the economy”. “For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down,” Mr Biden said, adding that the progress gives “families some real breathing room.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months. Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index...
schoolbusfleet.com

Short-Term Energy Outlook Expects Falling Prices

Non-OPEC production growth should boost global production of liquid fuels that keep school bus fleets moving to 102.8 million barrels per day by 2024, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from 100 million barrels per day in 2022. However,...
pgjonline.com

US Natural Gas Price Volatility Hit Record Highs in 2022

(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures price volatility, both implied and historic, hit record highs in 2022 as global prices spiked due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, feeding demand for U.S. exports. That extreme volatility has continued on the first trading day of...
TEXAS STATE
schoolbusfleet.com

Diesel Slightly Cheaper This Week, While Gasoline Costs Rise

Diesel prices are down slightly nationwide from last week, but still up compared to this time in 2022. Gasoline, on the other hand, mostly increased in price except for slight drops in New England and on the Gulf Coast. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost for...
rigzone.com

USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows

U.S. natural gas demand could be on track to hit record lows in January if unseasonably warm weather sticks around, according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain. “Despite consistently robust LNG demand, totaling around seven million tons, particularly from European buyers, prices are falling and expected to continue bearish momentum until winter weather returns,” McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.
Footwear News

High Inventories Likely Past Peak, But Levels Remain Elevated

Inventories stayed high in the holiday months of November and December, but they are likely past a peak as more big retailers moved products at markdowns, according to WarehouseQuote’s latest Warehouse Pricing Index report. In the report, the logistics company found that retail inventories receded 1.4% from its August peak in the fourth quarter of 2022. Even still, retail inventories remain elevated, up 17% in the 12-month period between October 2021 to October 2022, the report noted. As a result, inventory builds have dropped, “but we still have a ways to go before reaching ‘normal’ inventory levels,” WarehouseQuote said in the report. Gary...

