Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
saturdaytradition.com
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Would the Texans trade the No. 2 overall pick if their QB gets drafted?
The Houston Texans aren’t picking No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Instead they can be reminded of their 10th win over the Indianapolis Colts in series history as the Chicago Bears are picking No. 1 overall. Common sense says the Texans aren’t going to miss out on...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick
The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?
The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
Sanborn, Brisker, Jones Selected to PFF All-Rookie Team
Three Bears players selected to PFF All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Bears players – Jack Sanborn, Braxton Jones and Jaquan Brisker – were all named to PFF's All-Rookie team for this past season. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, stepped into the starting...
Colts’ Chris Ballard after 4-12-1: ‘I failed’
Chris Ballard walked into the media room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Tuesday morning and made it clear where the buck stopped.
Indianapolis Colts GM would 'do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 in draft for right QB
The Colts haven’t been in a better position to get a franchise quarterback in more than a decade. Indianapolis holds the No. 4 pick in April’s draft.
Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President
Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
Bears Should Eye Arkansas Linebacker Drew Sanders in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital...
Chris Ballard Gives Bears Obvious Trade Target With Desperate QB Remark
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the span of 20 minutes Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles signaled his willingness (likely preference) to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was given a clear target. "I think it goes back to what I said about flexibility,"...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
Colts GM: QB tops lengthy offseason priority list
Colts general manager Chris Ballard plans to interview multiple candidates for head coach in Indianapolis, including interim Jeff Saturday. But his most important offseason objective was clear in his end-of-season press conference Tuesday: The Colts are ready to go all-in to find a quarterback. Ballard was direct and self-deprecating Tuesday...
Colts GM Chris Ballard ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if team uses 4th pick on QB
Locked into the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals are in a prime spot to add a serious asset(s) in one way or another. On one hand, they could use their pick to draft a cornerstone-type player like a Georgia DE Jalen Carter, helping the fill the void left behind by the retiring J.J. Watt along the defensive line.
