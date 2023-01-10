Read full article on original website
Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins
Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
In an era dominated by WAR and OPS, Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs
theScore
Report: Marlins, Twins discussed Pablo Lopez trade
The Minnesota Twins are on the hunt for starting pitching and reached out to the Miami Marlins about right-hander Pablo Lopez, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. American League batting champion Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler were reportedly mentioned during discussions, but the Twins weren't interested in parting with Arraez.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Gives Update on Right Quad Injury
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more
News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced. In terms of Braves news,...
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
Who Is Kevin Warren, Bears New President/CEO?
Who is Kevin Warren, new Bears president/CEO? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward. Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should...
Kevin Warren's History, Bears' Goals Make Him Ideal Choice as New President
Warren's history makes him ideal choice to be Bears' president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This offseason will be transformational for the Bears, both on and off the field. The first domino has fallen. The Bears are expected to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips...
Infielder Hanser Alberto, White Sox Agree to Minor League Deal
Hanser Alberto, White Sox agree to minor league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox agreed to a deal with minor-league infielder Hanser Alberto, first reported by Robert Murray. Alberto, 29, has played seven seasons in the majors. Most recently, he spent the 2022 season with the...
Q&A: Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Future, Trade Deadline, Connor Bedard and More
Q&A: Kane on future, trade deadline, Connor Bedard and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago's Pat Boyle, Patrick Kane opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Jonathan Toews' decision could influence his, his thoughts on Connor Bedard and much more.
NFL Tabs Atlanta for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Atlanta would host potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Atlanta Falcons didn’t make the 2023 NFL playoffs, they could still host a postseason game. The potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on...
Bears Should Eye Arkansas Linebacker Drew Sanders in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital...
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Unlikely to Be Bears' Answer to No. 1 Receiver Search
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
