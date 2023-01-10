Read full article on original website
Turley Fire Department facing mass resignations
The community of Turley, north of Tulsa, is seeing a large increase in volunteer firefighter resignations due to disagreements between the fire and community board groups.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation solidify dam partnership
Two cities and a tribal government in Oklahoma have agreed to create a lake in the Arkansas River. The mayors of Tulsa and Jenks joined Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill on Thursday afternoon in a formal agreement to build a dam in the Arkansas River between the two cities. The dam, set for construction just south of the Creek Turnpike bridge, will create a lake in the river from 101st to 71st streets.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.
Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":
KOCO
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
Owasso Community Resources Changing Some Protocols For The New Year
Nearly three years after the COVID pandemic first started, Owasso Community Resources lifted its pandemic protocols, but it's also taking some of the serving methods it used with them. During the pandemic, Owasso Community Resources knew more people were going to be in need of food and other resources which...
Tulsa City Council Considers Ordinance Targeting Disruptive Behavior During Public Meetings
The Tulsa City Council is considering a city ordinance that would ban disruptive outbursts or harassment during public meetings. The ordinance says violators who refuse to leave city property after a warning, can be fined up to $1,000 and could receive up to six months in jail. "When we've had...
Broken Arrow Police makes changes to their recruitment requirements
In an effort to bring in more cadets, BAPD is trying new tactics. Including recruiting candidates with a military background.
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Bartlesville police investigates social media threat against middle school
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police said they will have extra officers at a Bartlesville school because of a student threat. The Bartlesville Police Department said the extra police presence on Tuesday, and also seen on Monday, is due to a social media threat made by a juvenile to Central Middle School.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Andolini's asking for public help to set world record at pizza party
Andolini's Pizzeria, a staple of Tulsa area pizza, is asking for help to set a Guinness World Record at an upcoming pizza party.
kgou.org
Two proposed bills would keep closer tabs on Oklahoma marijuana growers’ water use
Another proposed measure by GOP Tulsa Senator Cody Rogers would overhaul the licensing application for medical marijuana businesses. Among many proposed changes, Senate Bill 134 would require businesses to provide a map of water sources, storage tanks and irrigation systems in their application. Adair Senator Michael Bergrstrom’s Senate Bill 117...
Home of Broken Arrow murder-suicide demolished
The house where Broken Arrow police say a murder- suicide involving 2 adults and six children took place has been demolished.
Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location
A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors. The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business. The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting...
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
kshb.com
The efforts to correct history are important, even if it's more than 100 years later
TULSA, Oklahoma — More than 100 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the city is prioritizing its investigation into what happened. Historians believe as many as 300 people died, but original reports from the 1920s state 36. At the end of 2022, 32 unidentified burials had been found, and those excavations are just the beginning of what some experts say is a step in correcting known history.
