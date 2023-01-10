ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation solidify dam partnership

Two cities and a tribal government in Oklahoma have agreed to create a lake in the Arkansas River. The mayors of Tulsa and Jenks joined Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill on Thursday afternoon in a formal agreement to build a dam in the Arkansas River between the two cities. The dam, set for construction just south of the Creek Turnpike bridge, will create a lake in the river from 101st to 71st streets.
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
The efforts to correct history are important, even if it's more than 100 years later

TULSA, Oklahoma — More than 100 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the city is prioritizing its investigation into what happened. Historians believe as many as 300 people died, but original reports from the 1920s state 36. At the end of 2022, 32 unidentified burials had been found, and those excavations are just the beginning of what some experts say is a step in correcting known history.
