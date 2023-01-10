With the film set to premiere on January 26th, the cast of Teen Wolf discusses what it's like reuniting for Paramount+'s movie sequel. For some, two weeks might be a long time to wait for their show to return for a new season. But when you're talking about a series returning after having been off of our screens for years, fourteen days feels like three blinks of an eye. We're pretty sure that's how Teen Wolf fans have been feeling, having waited six years for their show to stage a movie return. And that's exactly what they're getting on January 26th with the release of Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie. For this go-around, we get to take a break from looking at the film to focus on the returning cast and what it's been like for them to return to "the hunt" once more.

