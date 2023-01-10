Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Gives Fans a Glimpse of Walkers in Paris
Norman Reedus shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the set of his upcoming new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on Instagram on his 54th birthday on January 6. The actor took fans to the streets of Paris and showed the new breed of walkers fans are about to see.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
TVGuide.com
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Maggie and Negan are headed to New York City in the latest Walking Dead spinoff. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and team up with your greatest enemy to save your son, at least in the Walking Dead universe. In The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on the hunt for her missing son, and she's forced to work with the infamous bat-wielding, husband-killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to track Hershel down on the mean streets of post-apocalyptic New York City. This is not the Walking Dead we know, even if there are a few familiar faces.
CNET
2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spin-Off 'Dead City' Sets Summer Release Window
The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.
Collider
'Fear The Walking Dead' to End With Season 8 on AMC
The end in near. AMC has announced that Fear the Walking Dead will come to an end after its upcoming eighth season. The announcement of the series' conclusion was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where AMC also unveiled premiere dates for their upcoming spin-offs to the long running franchise.
Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75
Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
‘The Last of Us’: A Finer Version of ‘The Walking Dead’ and HBO’s Next Big Hit
Among the many compliments I can give HBO’s The Last of Us is that it eventually made me forget that it’s based on a video game. This isn’t a knock on video games, but on the very different, conflicting natures of gaming versus watching film or television. One is interactive, inviting you to bend the story to your own actions; the other asks you to immerse yourself into a specific story over which you have no control. It’s not easy to translate a concept from one medium to the other, particularly traveling the route from games to movies or shows,...
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
bleedingcool.com
Teen Wolf Cast Share Their Feelings on Movie Reunion in New Featurette
With the film set to premiere on January 26th, the cast of Teen Wolf discusses what it's like reuniting for Paramount+'s movie sequel. For some, two weeks might be a long time to wait for their show to return for a new season. But when you're talking about a series returning after having been off of our screens for years, fourteen days feels like three blinks of an eye. We're pretty sure that's how Teen Wolf fans have been feeling, having waited six years for their show to stage a movie return. And that's exactly what they're getting on January 26th with the release of Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie. For this go-around, we get to take a break from looking at the film to focus on the returning cast and what it's been like for them to return to "the hunt" once more.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
Carole Cook, Broadway Star And 'Sixteen Candles' Actor, Dead At 98
“I would like to be remembered as somebody who brought a little difference to people’s lives for the good,” the late Carole Cook said in 2015.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Is Ending, but It Isn't the Last of the Universe
Of all the streaming networks, AMC and AMC Plus has little stock among viewers aside from its investment in the universe of The Walking Dead. Easily AMC’s most successful series, 2010’s The Walking Dead followed Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and an ensemble cast in a post-apocalyptic universe littered with zombies, called “walkers” until it ended in 2022. Simultaneously, Fear the Walking Dead built on the universe for eight seasons, from 2015 to 2023.
Original Daredevil showrunner slams studios for scrapping TV shows after they've been filmed
Multiple projects have recently been canceled despite already being filmed
Comments / 0