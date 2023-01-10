Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Would the Texans trade the No. 2 overall pick if their QB gets drafted?
The Houston Texans aren’t picking No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Instead they can be reminded of their 10th win over the Indianapolis Colts in series history as the Chicago Bears are picking No. 1 overall. Common sense says the Texans aren’t going to miss out on...
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens agree to historic deal
Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on Tuesday for a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in total guaranteed money, first reported by Ian Rapoport. Smith has played tremendously for the Ravens since the Bears traded him just before the NFL trade deadline at the beginning of November.
Justin Fields on the trading block? ESPN's 'Get Up' crew debates what Chicago should do with No. 1 overall pick
Justin Fields had a breakout season with the Chicago Bears in 2022. However, one person from ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ crew on Tuesday thought the Bears should trade Fields. Mike Tannenbaum believes that Chicago should consider trading Fields and take Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.
Iowa Football: Tyler Barnes on new quarterback Marco Lainez: "He's an ultimate competitor"
The Hawkeyes are continuing to revamp their quarterback room. With Alex Padilla departing and Spencer Petras unable to play his final year due to injury, Iowa has brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara along with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Kirk Ferentz will also be adding freshman Marco Lainez from its 2023 class in June.
Nick Saban was one of the biggest - and saddest - stars of the national title game
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Georgia took down TCU in the national championship game Monday night and let’s be honest – that thing was over pretty quickly. The Horned Frogs from the Big 12 were clearly in over their heads against the SEC power and the Bulldogs cruised to their second straight championship with a 65-7 win.
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Bears GM Poles expects Fields to be starting QB next season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he expects Justin Fields to be the team's starting quarterback next season and just about slammed the door on drafting one with the No. 1 overall pick. Poles left it slightly ajar Tuesday, saying he...
Colts would do 'whatever it takes' to get top QB in draft
The Bears have the golden ticket in the NFL draft, by way of the No. 1 pick. Atypical to most drafts, where the top team is destined to select a quarterback, the Bears already have theirs in the form of Justin Fields. Surely, Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office...
Don’t expect the Bears to take a QB at No. 1 as Ryan Poles says Justin Fields is 2023 starter
Chicago Bears general manager gave Justin Fields a vote of confidence during his season-ending news conference on Tuesday at Halas Hall where he made it seem unlikely the Bears would take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall selection.
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner
The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the unit underperformed and contributed to the team missing the playoffs.
Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams
The Crimson Tide coach felt that his program was better than this year’s runner-up to college football’s champion.
Cowboys Quinn 'Kick-Ass' Answer, Harbaugh with Broncos, Kingsbury Fired
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal
The transfer portal has forever changed college football and how schools create their rosters, and now the NCAA has brought in another new change. While players going into the portal for the first time will still be able to get immediate eligibility at their next school, the NCAA is trying to stop ...
