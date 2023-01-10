Garden State ranks among top 10 'Best States to Raise a Family' in new survey
If you're raising your family in the Garden State, a new survey suggests you're doing at least one thing right.
New Jersey ranked No. 7 in a new poll on the best states to raise families across the country.
WalletHub used several key factors to gauge a state's family friendliness, including affordability, overall safety and schools.
Massachusetts took the top spot on the list. To view the full ranking, visit this link .
