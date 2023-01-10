ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Shiffrin trails Vlhova in 1st slalom run of record attempt

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT3Cv_0k9osxQg00
1 of 6

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women’s World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow American Lindsey Vonn with 82 wins each, is 0.17 seconds behind Vlhova going into the second run.

Starting first in the opening run, Shiffrin didn’t make any glaring errors on her way down the flood-lit Griessenkar course but Vlhova, who started sixth, knew where to be careful and where to charge more after several other skiers struggled.

Vlhova, a former overall World Cup champion from Slovakia who is Shiffrin’s biggest rival, is seeking her first win of the season after seven podium finishes.

Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia was third, 0.58 behind Vlhova.

Lena Duerr of Germany was faster than Shiffrin at the final checkpoint before a big mistake over a roll cost her a large chunk of time. Still, Duerr was fourth, 0.96 behind Vlhova.

Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, set the first run.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

Shiffrin will start next to last in the second run, which starts at 8:45 p.m. local time (12:45 p.m. EST; 1945 GMT).

___

Eric Willemsen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWilmedia

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate a record-breaking win No. 83 on the women’s World Cup circuit. Her biggest rival and an illness spoiled Shiffrin’s hopes of a big party at a floodlit night slalom Tuesday as the American standout skier finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during the race and throwing up afterward.
The Associated Press

‘100 or more’: Shiffrin’s idol expects her to keep winning

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — While Mikaela Shiffrin is set to continue her quest for a record-setting 83rd women’s Alpine skiing World Cup win next week, her biggest idol sees even larger milestones coming up for the American. Marlies Raich, the Austrian standout who dominated women’s slalom under her maiden name Schild before retiring in 2014, believes the 27-year-old Shiffrin’s tally of victories will likely have reached a three-digit figure by the time she retires. “When she stays healthy, when she stays hungry, she can reach… I don’t know, 100 or more,” Raich told The Associated Press after Tuesday’s night race. At the floodlit event, Shiffrin missed a first opportunity to move ahead of the 82-win mark she shares with fellow American great Lindsey Vonn, who had her career ended by injuries four years ago.
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
NBC Sports

Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the 2022-23 Alpine skiing season, including races on the World Cup. Coverage began with the traditional season-opening stop in Soelden, Austria. The first of four stops in the U.S. — the most in 26 years — was Thanksgiving weekend with...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded...
FOX Sports

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy