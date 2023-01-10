ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

In one year, Lafayette Jeff's Josh Thomas elevates himself into NCC's best diver

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE − Josh Thomas stepped to the edge of the 1-meter board, turned to face the wall of the Boilermaker Aquatic Center, inching his heels back off the board's edge.

The Lafayette Jeff sophomore needed to compartmentalize everything in this brief moment.

After a particularly rough week personally, Thomas was about to do something that one year ago would've seemed improbably.

But he needed to land this one final dive, a back two-somersault with a half twist.

"I lost that dive forever and I just got it back last week," Thomas said after Saturday's North Central Conference swimming and diving meet. "To get it back to where it used to be so I could compete."

Thomas not only got it back, he nailed the dive for 38-plus points to close the NCC meet, elevating him past McCutcheon's Kevin Marin for the victory with a score of 397.30.

One year earlier, Thomas placed ninth in the same meet.

"Last year at this meet he went a 235," Lafayette Jeff diving coach Deanna Sotelo said. "I don’t think he believed what I saw in him in the beginning. I said, 'You're going to be great.' "

The switch flipped when Thomas participated in a USA Diving regional meet.

Thomas had yet to see the potential others saw in him and at this particular event, he watched in amazement as some of the world's best athletes completed dives he didn't know existed.

"There were like world champions there," Thomas said. "People doing dives I had never seen before. It pushed me in the right direction to see how diving can be and where I could be in the future."

That push in the right direction didn't come initially.

He didn't believe he belonged on the same stage as some of his diving counterparts that day.

"It was a rough meet where he got to see the real world," Sotelo said.

Thomas dove again, at the AAU nationals.

He performed better and, though he didn't make the finals in his events, he looked like he belonged.

"That was the start of the snowball of I can compete with these guys," Sotelo said. "I just have to get better."

So he went to work.

Friends, teammates and coaches offered encouragement that Thomas was on the right path.

As a sophomore, he's transformed from a diver filling the lineup to one who is becoming a must watch when he toes the board.

One year ago at the North Central Conference meet, he took his ninth-place finish and moved on to the next day, no real plan in process.

Last Saturday, he sat on the bus as it rolled away from Purdue's campus feeling proud of a first-place finish but unfulfilled in his performance.

That score of 397 could've been 420, maybe 430.

Come sectional time, Thomas thinks it will be with some fine tuning and tweaks.

"That is a huge advantage of him knowing where we’re planning to go," Sotelo said. "My plan is we’re going to be at the state meet, but we’ll see. Our regional is tough and we know it."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

