Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain
If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Could Cannabis Be An Effective Treatment For Menopause Symptoms?
Most of us are familiar with marijuana. It's made from the harvested and dried flowers of the cannabis plant, per Healthline, and often used for its calming properties. While cannabis has had a negative reputation for years as a recreational drug, science is beginning to take note of how it can help our health. According to Johnson & Wales University, CBD, a component in cannabis, has the potential to lower blood pressure, and anxiety, and reduce the symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders. In studies, cannabis has also been shown to help prevent seizures, reduce inflammation, help prevent relapse after drug or alcohol addiction, and even help treat various forms of cancer.
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Treatment Options for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
I breathed a literal sigh of relief when my doctor diagnosed me with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, more commonly known as PMDD. I felt my entire body relax as I waited for her to tell me how she was going to fix it. It didn’t take long for disappointment and overwhelm to set in.
scitechdaily.com
Insomnia Medications Show Promise in Fighting Drug and Alcohol Addiction
A study conducted by Rutgers University found that changes in the brain can lead to a desire for drugs and demonstrated how certain insomnia medications may be able to prevent this behavior. Researchers at Rutgers University have discovered a potential biological process for drug and alcohol addiction and believe that...
Medical News Today
Is there a cure for schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that can cause symptoms such as psychosis, delusions, behavioral changes, and difficulty with social interactions. There is currently no cure, but treatments can effectively manage symptoms. Therapies and effective care options can help people with schizophrenia lead healthy, fulfilling lives. Treatments generally include talk...
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
WebMD
COVID Vaccine Acceptance Sees Dramatic Increase in U.S.: Survey
Jan. 10, 2023 – Acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines increased 20% in the past year in the United States, with 8 in 10 people now saying they have been vaccinated or are willing to do so, according to results of a new global survey. The changing attitudes bring the U.S....
WebMD
What Is Phage Therapy?
Phages, or bacteriophages, are viruses that kill certain bacteria. They occur naturally all over the world – in the soil, water, and even in your body. They can fight off bacteria that aren’t able to be killed by other medications. If every antibiotic has failed to help you get over an infection, phage therapy may be able to do the job instead. These viruses can be life saving.
MedicalXpress
Antipsychotic withdrawal—an unrecognized and misdiagnosed problem
It's not withdrawal, it's a relapse of your illness. This is what many people trying to stop their antipsychotic drugs are told when seeking support to get off the medication. Antipsychotics are a group of drugs used to treat psychosis (when people lose some contact with reality). It is thought that high levels of a brain chemical called dopamine may cause the symptoms of psychosis, such as hearing voices or feeling paranoid. Antipsychotics help to reduce the intensity of these symptoms by blocking the effect of dopamine.
Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab receives accelerated approval amid safety concerns
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for the Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline. “Alzheimer’s disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has...
labroots.com
Can Cannabis Help Improve Autism Symptoms?
There is no known cure for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but there is hope that cannabis-based treatments can minimize the symptoms of the disorder, which will in turn improve the lives of those who have ASD. Parents of children with autism have long extolled the benefits of CBD to help...
WebMD
6 Minutes of Exercise May Help Shield Your Brain From Alzheimer's
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Six minutes of high-intensity exercise might prolong the lifespan of a healthy brain, perhaps delaying the start of Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s diseases, a new, small study suggests. Researchers found that short but intense cycling increased the production of a protein called brain-derived...
WebMD
What Are Hip Abduction Pillows?
Perhaps you or someone you know is preparing for an invasive surgery that requires stabilization of the lower body as a part of the healing process. If this is the case, your doctor has likely suggested the use of hip abduction pillows, specifically the use of a hip abduction pillow after hip surgery. Although this is not to be used as your primary source of treatment, it is a useful tool that might be offered by a doctor or can be requested by the patient.
Wbaltv.com
The Woman's Doctor: Antidepressants are safe to take during pregnancy
In Woman's Doctor segment, we discuss antidepressant use during pregnancy. A recent study suggests pregnant women taking many common antidepressants don't need to worry about the medication being harmful to their child's future behavioral or cognitive neurodevelopment. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Abigail Dennis said the study concludes it's safe to be on antidepressants during pregnancy. He said a healthy mother makes a healthy baby and Dr. Dennis joins us with more information.
Comments / 0