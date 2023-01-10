ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Kirkwood to consolidate Johnson County operations in Fall 2023

Kirkwood Community College announced Thursday that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mohs Surgery: the most cost effective and highest cure rate procedure

Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Forefront Dermatology announced their approach to treat skin cancer patients. Ashlynne Clark, MD at Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids, says Mohs Surgery, the same procedure Jill Biden had on Wednesday, is a non-invasive procedure. Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters put out attic fire in 1st Ave. SW home

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids crews responded to a fire Monday at a home that's under renovation. According to a press release Monday, the fire department was called to the scene of a two-and-a-half story residential structure fire in the 1100 block of 1st Ave. SW. just before 4:45 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New grocery store will offer unique groceries to the area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapid's newest grocery store is offering customers something different compared to a normal trip to their regular store. Vytyl, which started it's soft opening back on Dec. 1st, carries a wide range of groceries and products mostly found in Middle Eastern and eastern European culture.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year

MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
MARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy