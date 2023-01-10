Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic impacts on 8th Avenue begin Jan. 16 for continued work on Mercy Hospital skywalk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be traffic impacts downtown as Mercy Cedar Rapids finishes up construction on a new skywalk. The inner west- and east-bound lanes of 8th Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, January 16th for the work. Mercy Cedar Rapids says the closure...
cbs2iowa.com
Kirkwood to consolidate Johnson County operations in Fall 2023
Kirkwood Community College announced Thursday that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers rescue injured hawk on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police officers did a different kind of rescue on Monday. Officers responded to a call of an injured bird on the s-curve on I-380 Monday afternoon. They found a hawk on the side of the road in need of help.
cbs2iowa.com
Wind turbine blade recycling coming to Alliant's Big Cedar Industrial Center
FAIRFAX, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A new facility that aims to recycle decommissioned wind turbine blades is being built in Linn County - with plans to use "a patent-pending and eco-friendly process" to find ways to reuse the materials across a variety of industries. REGEN Fiber's manufacturing facility...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD & Linn Co. Attorney release joint statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After calls from friends and family for answers, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks have released a statement on the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. She was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Town Court NE...
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
cbs2iowa.com
Violent crime up in Cedar Rapids while several other types of crime fall significantly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department show that violent crime in the city rose dramatically in 2022. The 13% increase over the five-year average was fueled mostly by cases of domestic abuse and aggravated assault, meaning the attack was pre-meditated or planned out.
cbs2iowa.com
Mohs Surgery: the most cost effective and highest cure rate procedure
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Forefront Dermatology announced their approach to treat skin cancer patients. Ashlynne Clark, MD at Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids, says Mohs Surgery, the same procedure Jill Biden had on Wednesday, is a non-invasive procedure. Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for man charged with shooting Linn Co. Deputy to stay in Linn County, judge rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge ruled Wednesday that the attempted murder trial for Stanley Donahue will stay put in Linn County, despite repeated efforts to move it from defense lawyers. Donahue is accused of shooting an injuring Linn County Deputy William Halverson during a robbery at the Casey's...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out attic fire in 1st Ave. SW home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids crews responded to a fire Monday at a home that's under renovation. According to a press release Monday, the fire department was called to the scene of a two-and-a-half story residential structure fire in the 1100 block of 1st Ave. SW. just before 4:45 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
League of Women Voters of Johnson County to host series of Legislative Forums in 2023
Iowa City — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a series of in-person Legislative Forums during the Legislative session, on the fourth Saturday in January, February and March. The first two forums will be held in The Center Assembly Room at 28 S. Linn Street,...
cbs2iowa.com
Williamsburg firefighters working serious crash near Ladora exit; eastbound lanes closed
UPDATE: I-80 is now back open. Traffic on I-80 eastbound between Williamsburg and Ladora shut down Thursday afternoon after a serious crash just east of the Ladora exit. The Williamsburg Fire Department posted on its Facebook page just before 2 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
cbs2iowa.com
UI researchers: Study shows bivalent COVID booster provides significant protection
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa researchers were involved in a study showing the bivalent COVID-19 booster provides significant protection. Almost 9 out of 10 of the approximately 400 Americans dying every day from COVID-19 are over the age of 65. Moreover, while more than...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Sherriff's Office arrests owner in connection to restaurant fire
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Central City on Jan. 7. On Wednesday, Linn Co. Sheriff's Office arrested the restaurant's current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. After Iowa Dept. of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal's...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye football players deliver with Meals on Wheels in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Following their win at the Music City Bowl, Hawkeye football players are helping out in their community. Players through the Swarm Collective re spending the start of their offseason bringing warm meals to Meals on Wheels clients in Iowa City and Coralville.
cbs2iowa.com
Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell declares January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mayor of Cedar Rapids Tiffany O'Donnell signed a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. Mayor O'Donnell joined Chains Interrupted, a nonprofit Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's hospital at City Hall in Cedar Rapids to spread awareness on the issue.
cbs2iowa.com
New grocery store will offer unique groceries to the area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapid's newest grocery store is offering customers something different compared to a normal trip to their regular store. Vytyl, which started it's soft opening back on Dec. 1st, carries a wide range of groceries and products mostly found in Middle Eastern and eastern European culture.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year
MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
