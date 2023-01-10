Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Austin Pets Alive! in need of maternity dog fosters
AUSTIN, Texas — Three soon-to-be mother dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are in need of fosters so they can have their babies in a safe, loving home. Fosters need to be able to keep the mother and her puppies for at least 8 weeks after birth, ideally until adoption. APA! also asks that fosters provide a quiet, safe space separate from resident pets.
Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's
Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
Dance your way into a healthier, happier new year with Melody DanceFit!
Jumpstart your health goals for 2023 by dancing to Britney, Harry Styles, and more with Austin's own Melody DanceFit! It's a workout with a why, and Melody Afkami joined Trevor Scott with your invitation to her upcoming dance event that also gives back to a great cause!. Follow us on...
Baylor Scott & White Health to expand medical center in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health broke ground on a new multi-year construction project Wednesday to expand Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock. The project will include adding a neonatal intensive care unit, expanding the labor and delivery department and creating additional operating rooms and patient beds.
ACC hopes online nursing course helps solve Central Texas shortage
ACC says the demand for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing credentialed nursing degree is increasing, especially in Central Texas, with an aging workforce and increased population.
SXSW 2023 keynote session and third round of featured speakers announced
AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced on Tuesday the addition of the Keynote Session Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the third round of featured speakers for the 37th edition in Austin this spring. The annual March Conference, which takes place March...
Austin is giving away free winter prep kits this week
Austin's utility companies and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will distribute free winter-weather supply kits this week at customer service centers. The kits include water meter keys, styrofoam hose covers, hand-crank flashlights, first-aid supplies and winter weather tip sheets. Austin Water's public information manager, Ginny Guerrero, said...
Waitlists open up for Austin affordable housing — why not everyone will get on it
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas
To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
Austin’s retail rent increases more than 8%, Texas restaurants struggle to pay rent, survey says
New data shows that Texas ranks second in the country when it comes to rent delinquency for small businesses, second only to New York, according to a survey from Alignable.
How Austin shoppers are saving money on groceries with an app
Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
