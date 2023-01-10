ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! in need of maternity dog fosters

AUSTIN, Texas — Three soon-to-be mother dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are in need of fosters so they can have their babies in a safe, loving home. Fosters need to be able to keep the mother and her puppies for at least 8 weeks after birth, ideally until adoption. APA! also asks that fosters provide a quiet, safe space separate from resident pets.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's

Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Baylor Scott & White Health to expand medical center in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health broke ground on a new multi-year construction project Wednesday to expand Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock. The project will include adding a neonatal intensive care unit, expanding the labor and delivery department and creating additional operating rooms and patient beds.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

SXSW 2023 keynote session and third round of featured speakers announced

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced on Tuesday the addition of the Keynote Session Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the third round of featured speakers for the 37th edition in Austin this spring. The annual March Conference, which takes place March...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin is giving away free winter prep kits this week

Austin's utility companies and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will distribute free winter-weather supply kits this week at customer service centers. The kits include water meter keys, styrofoam hose covers, hand-crank flashlights, first-aid supplies and winter weather tip sheets. Austin Water's public information manager, Ginny Guerrero, said...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas

To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
SAN MARCOS, TX

