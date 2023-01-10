ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Molson Coors embracing 'Dry January' with 0% alcohol cocktail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A projected growth in the market for non-alcoholic beverages has one brewer embracing 'Dry January.'. The company behind Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other alcoholic beverages is releasing a zero-proof canned cocktail called Roxie. Molson Coors cited data from beverage market analyst firm...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

White Castle Valentine's Day dinner returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus-based White Castle announced the return of its dine-in Valentine’s Day experience for the first time since the pandemic started. The fast-food chain, known for its sliders, will invite guests for a dinner that includes hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s décor.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bed Bath and Beyond trying to avoid bankruptcy after low holiday sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Low holiday sales are sounding alarms for Bed Bath and Beyond. The retailer reports having lost $390 million in the last quarter, and sales were down by a third compared to this time last year. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company admitted it...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Owner: Asbestos detected inside Eastland Mall; $1.77 million quoted for demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New plans for Eastland Mall could include a $1.77 million demolition. Adam Beane, the attorney for Eastland Mall Holdings LLC, filed the quotes for possible demolition, asbestos removal and boarding and welding with the Franklin County Municipal Court Environmental Division on Tuesday. Now, the court...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sonic Temple festival returns to Columbus for Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple is back after a three-year hiatus!. Rock fans can see headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS along with 75 other bands such as Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, and more. The rock festival comes to Historic Crew...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monster Jam is thundering back into Columbus this spring!. At Monster Jam, world champion drivers rip through the dirt in their 6-ton trucks in competitions such as racing, donuts, freestyle, and skills competitions. Fans can even get to see the trucks up close, take pictures with the drivers, and have an insider look at how the trucks are built and operate.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Missing Hilliard teen found safe

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
MARION COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
COLUMBUS, OH

