COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monster Jam is thundering back into Columbus this spring!. At Monster Jam, world champion drivers rip through the dirt in their 6-ton trucks in competitions such as racing, donuts, freestyle, and skills competitions. Fans can even get to see the trucks up close, take pictures with the drivers, and have an insider look at how the trucks are built and operate.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO