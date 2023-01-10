ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

'Ghosts' is back with a new episode tonight, check out Trevor's interview with Joe Wiseman

This past December, CBS hit comedy, "Ghosts" saw 7 million viewers for their 2 part holiday episode. Now "Ghosts" is back with an all new episode tonight. Last October at Austin Film Festival, Trevor got to chat with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman at the Austin Club, which has its own haunted history. Take a look at what makes this frighteningly-funny show so successful.
Distractify

Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!

If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
People

Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'

"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considering Moving To Utah To Be Closer To Christine Following Kody Split

Janelle Brown has spent the last year jetting off on vacations and taking road trips with her former sister wife and current bestie, Christine. Now, days after it was confirmed Janelle and Kody have officially called it quits on their nearly 30 year marriage, a source spilled the mom-of-six is planning on possibly moving to Utah to be closer to Christine and her kids. "Janelle is so relieved that everyone knows now that she's done with Kody so she can officially move on with her life," the source shared. "She has been spending time in Las Vegas with her daughter....
People

Ant Anstead Explores London with His Three Kids, Marking Son Hudson's First Trip to the U.K.

Ant Anstead shares son Hudson London, 3, with ex Christina Hall, as well as son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex Louise Storey Ant Anstead rang in the New Year in London with all three of his children. The dad of three shared photos on Instagram Tuesday documenting his first trip abroad with son Hudson, 3, as they traveled to the United Kingdom, where Anstead's older kids — son Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey — live in London. "What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back...
CBS Austin

CES 2023- Sneak Peek with Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert

The hottest consumer electronics and technology are being unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas! Digital Lifestyle Expert-- and our friend-- Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it all to give us a sneak peek at some of the exciting products headed our way. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin

Limor Suss shares recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice. Make Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice a part of your daily routine with the new, perfectly-proportioned 4-pack of 7.5 oz cans. Sponsored by Limor Media. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples With Home Renovation Shows Together: Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, More

From fixer-uppers to falling in love! Celebrity couples are a staple on home renovation shows, from Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). Chip and Joanna, for their part, rose to fame in 2013 when HGTV premiered Fixer Upper.  The reality TV series centered around the married couple’s […]
