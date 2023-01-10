ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
HAMMOND, LA
DA: Man accused of killing 5 in 2019 pleads guilty, will not get death penalty

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning. Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Bottling company to build $160M Louisiana plant, make 170 new jobs

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Niagara Bottling plans to build a $160-million production facility near Hammond. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the California-based company is set to build a 500,000-square-foot facility that will use cutting-edge technology. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. The...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Chemical company breaks ground on $780M Louisiana expansion

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A chemical company broke ground on a $780-million investment into its Geismar, Louisiana location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. BASF, according to a news release, will increase the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production to about 600,000 metric tons per year. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025.
GEISMAR, LA
Ascension Public Schools Superintendent announces plans to step down

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — After a six-year tenure as superintendent of Ascension Public Schools, David Alexander intends to vacate his position just before the summer. During Tuesday evening’s School Board meeting, Alexander announced that he would not be renewing his contract after June 30. The 38-year-old educator...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

