Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
“Not a dry eye in the room” Louisiana nursing home resident named Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Friday was a special day for Christopher A. Lanclos, a Hammond Nursing Home resident who has dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer his entire life. And with the help of Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Lanclos’ dream has come true. Last week, the sheriff...
Duo charged after seizure of fentanyl-laced pills, thousands of dollars
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the capture of two people, including one alleged drug dealer in Livingston Parish. Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47, were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated by narcotics agents. Narcotics agents focused on “the...
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect accused of stealing multiple guns
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in a recent theft. The suspect is accused of taking four guns from a home on Galloway Garden Lane. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said the theft took place around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The...
DA: Man accused of killing 5 in 2019 pleads guilty, will not get death penalty
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning. Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Fentanyl seized by New Orleans DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA’s New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers. According to a press...
DOJ: Nursing home owner ‘misspent’ money for hurricane warehouse evacuation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal complaint against Bob Dean Jr. for allegedly misusing the money from four nursing homes before and after Hurricane Ida’s landfall in August 2021. According to the DOJ, Dean required the nursing homes to pay rent...
Ascension Parish awaits brand new Girl Scouts DreamLab, a place for girls to ‘dream big’
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — As girls across the nation are encouraged to dream big and hone their leadership skills, a unique program designed to encourage girls is on its way to Ascension Parish. As of January, a brand-new Girl Scouts DreamLab is under construction in Gonzales. This innovative activity...
Bottling company to build $160M Louisiana plant, make 170 new jobs
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Niagara Bottling plans to build a $160-million production facility near Hammond. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the California-based company is set to build a 500,000-square-foot facility that will use cutting-edge technology. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. The...
Chemical company breaks ground on $780M Louisiana expansion
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A chemical company broke ground on a $780-million investment into its Geismar, Louisiana location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. BASF, according to a news release, will increase the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production to about 600,000 metric tons per year. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025.
Ascension Public Schools Superintendent announces plans to step down
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — After a six-year tenure as superintendent of Ascension Public Schools, David Alexander intends to vacate his position just before the summer. During Tuesday evening’s School Board meeting, Alexander announced that he would not be renewing his contract after June 30. The 38-year-old educator...
