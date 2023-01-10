GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Strap on your goggles, put on your gloves, and get ready to get curious because the Air Zoo is hosting their 2023 Ice Cream Challenge this Saturday! For the first time since 2019, the Ice Cream Challenge makes a return as corporate teams from all around the community have brought their best recipe to make ice cream with. But this is not any ordinary ice cream that they are making. The Air Zoo is teaching kids and adults alike how to make ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Using the recipes they brought, teams will compete to see who can make the best ice cream and win the “Golden Cone”.

