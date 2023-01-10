Read full article on original website
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Muskegon Co. boy spreading joy across the globe a decade after his passing
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — As the sun sets on Churchill Elementary School, David and Lisa Wypa stand on a pathway named after their son, Nikolas. A red-tailed hawk flies by and perches in a tree. "Nik always used to say 'Oh that's just a hawk!'" Lisa laughed. That bird...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
'His smile would light up a room': Family grieves loss of 5-year-old boy to flu, strep complications
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 5-year-old boy after he died of invasive group A strep and flu complications. Miles McCowen got sick just before Christmas, and he passed away on New Year's Eve. Invasive group A strep can become critical very...
WOOD
Holland museum to host MLK Day celebration
The Holland Museum is hosting a MLK Day celebration including a scavenger hunt and winter activities. (Jan. 12, 2023) The Holland Museum is hosting a MLK Day celebration including a scavenger hunt and winter activities. (Jan. 12, 2023) Ask Ellen: Will we be able to see the rare comet?. Changing...
WOOD
GR Parks & Rec hosts first Winter Festival this month
GR Parks & Rec hosts first Winter Festival this month. GR Parks & Rec hosts first Winter Festival this month. Kent County organizations that help provide child care are partnering to make sure parents know what funding is available to them. (Jan. 12, 2023) GRPD: Armed carjacking leads to chase...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide1/13-1/15
The 2023 Ice Cream challenge at the Air Zoo is taking place this Saturday from 11am-3pm. Enjoy tasting several delicious flavors and vote for your favorite to see who wins the golden cone this year. Also learn a thing or two because this ice cream is made using liquid nitrogen! You can find more information here.
WOOD
Panel discussion tomorrow about MLK Jr. film
A film panel at Wealthy Theater is happening on Thursday night in Grand Rapids to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 11, 2023) A film panel at Wealthy Theater is happening on Thursday night in Grand Rapids to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 11, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast:...
WOOD
Ice Cream Challenge 2023 at the Air Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Strap on your goggles, put on your gloves, and get ready to get curious because the Air Zoo is hosting their 2023 Ice Cream Challenge this Saturday! For the first time since 2019, the Ice Cream Challenge makes a return as corporate teams from all around the community have brought their best recipe to make ice cream with. But this is not any ordinary ice cream that they are making. The Air Zoo is teaching kids and adults alike how to make ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Using the recipes they brought, teams will compete to see who can make the best ice cream and win the “Golden Cone”.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WOOD
Importance of dental care with orthodontic treatments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Braces and aligners give us a beautiful and straight smile but we know there’s so much more to a healthy mouth. Today we have our Orthodontic Expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz with Heinz Orthodontics, in studio with us to talk about the importance of general dental care within orthodontic treatments.
WOOD
Looking forward to a new season at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are plenty of things to look forward to at the John Ball Zoo this season. We are getting closer and closer to opening day at the zoo which starts Friday, March 24th. There is something for everyone at the Zoo as they offer lots of family programming. There are guided tours, behind the scenes experiences where you can get up close to some of your favorite animals as well as a preschool program titled Winter in the Woods.
WOOD
Transform & improve your kitchen in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the start of the new year, we look for things we want to improve and change in our lives! Maybe in 2023, the focus will be on your home. One of the busiest and most important areas in our homes are our kitchens, so maybe you’re thinking about a complete overhaul or maybe you just need new cabinets. We got the chance to meet 2 empty-nesters who decided it was time to transform their kitchen and they called Kitchens by Katie!
WOOD
Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. (Jan. 10, 2023) Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote...
WOOD
A Woodland Airstream RV will improve your traveling
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Show season is back at DeVos Place with the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show that kicks off today. One place you’ll want to stop by and check out at the show is Woodland Airstream. Woodland Airstream is the ONLY exclusive Airstream dealership in Michigan, with their showroom located on Plainfield Ave.
WOOD
New exhibit opens at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Kent County organizations that help provide child care are partnering to make sure parents know what funding is available to them. (Jan. 12, 2023) GRPD: Armed carjacking leads to chase and crash, …. Two teenagers had their car stolen from them at gunpoint in Grand Rapids on Thursday, police say....
WOOD
A matchmaker can help you find love in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is this the year you hope to find that special someone? Have you turned to online dating to search for a relationship? If you, or someone you know, is part of an online dating site, you need to be careful. There are some aspects of online dating you may not know about. Today we have Kim from Matchmaker Michigan in studio to tell us all about the services she provides for those looking for love!
WOOD
World of Winter is back in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter kicked off this past Friday with over 100 art installations and events throughout downtown Grand Rapids! It’s the largest winter festival in the Midwest and runs through March 5th. Bill Kirk from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. joins us to tell...
House of Dank Grand Rapids Holds Official Grand Opening Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 11th, 2023 - THIS SATURDAY, House of Dank Grand Rapids will be going GRAND for their Grand Opening Party, with giveaways, vendors, and so much more, so be sure to get there early with the doors opening at 9am. The first customer in line will get a special gift!
WOOD
Start training for the Amway River Bank Run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If more exercise, or maybe running a race, is one of your new years resolutions, now would be a great time to start training for the Amway River Bank Run on May 13th!. Russ and Scott join us today to talk about registration for...
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
