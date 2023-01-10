Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
KXAN
Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
fox7austin.com
Marshals arrest suspect in Taylor deadly shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect wanted in a December shooting has been arrested in Taylor by US Marshals. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a Dec. 12 shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street where a man was later pronounced dead. The Taylor Police Department investigated the homicide, then...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Murder charge lessened to manslaughter, Austin man to serve 17 years in state prison
In November, a jury convicted a man of manslaughter related to a fatal September 2020 stabbing in southeast Austin.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable calls on people to stop illegal dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable is calling on people to stop illegal dumping. He's taken to social media to demand those responsible to call his office and clean up their mess. He says if you work with them, they'll lower the penalty. If you don't,...
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
1 injured in overnight stabbing off 6th Street
The Austin Police Department said a person was injured after a stabbing in downtown Austin early Wednesday morning.
Cedar Park man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
drippingspringsnews.com
Community demands body cam footage after fatal shooting of county inmate
Calls have grown louder for body camera footage to be released following the fatal shooting of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. But the Hays County Sheriffs Office said it will not release the footage — or any additional information related to the investigation — until the investigation is over, according to a statement on Jan. 6.
CBS Austin
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
Fentanyl overdose suspected in death of 14-year-old Hays CISD student
If confirmed, it would be the district's fifth fentanyl death since July.
Navasota Examiner
Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder
The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
Comments / 0