Round Rock, TX

KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Marshals arrest suspect in Taylor deadly shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect wanted in a December shooting has been arrested in Taylor by US Marshals. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a Dec. 12 shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street where a man was later pronounced dead. The Taylor Police Department investigated the homicide, then...
TAYLOR, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Community demands body cam footage after fatal shooting of county inmate

Calls have grown louder for body camera footage to be released following the fatal shooting of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. But the Hays County Sheriffs Office said it will not release the footage — or any additional information related to the investigation — until the investigation is over, according to a statement on Jan. 6.
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder

The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

