Las Vegas, NV

CBS Austin

Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares bone-friendly recipes using Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice. Make Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice a part of your daily routine with the new, perfectly-proportioned 4-pack of 7.5 oz cans. Sponsored by Limor Media. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
ZDNet

Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue

As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
CBS Austin

Estate planning mistakes made by celebrities so you can avoid them yourself

When planning for your family's future it can feel a little daunting, so that's why you need a pro to help navigate the process because even the rich and famous have made mistakes when preparing their estate! Today, Attorney John Levy shares some mistakes celebrities have made, so you can avoid them yourself!
CBS Austin

'Ghosts' is back with a new episode tonight, check out Trevor's interview with Joe Wiseman

This past December, CBS hit comedy, "Ghosts" saw 7 million viewers for their 2 part holiday episode. Now "Ghosts" is back with an all new episode tonight. Last October at Austin Film Festival, Trevor got to chat with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman at the Austin Club, which has its own haunted history. Take a look at what makes this frighteningly-funny show so successful.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Whatis the metaverse? Well, it depends on whom you ask, as the loose term referring to a future immersive virtual world continues to morph across industries. Will it be a social platform? Will virtual reality (VR) headsets be the gateway to entry? Will it blur the line between reality and technology?
cxmtoday.com

VOSMOS Debuts Metaverse & Virtual Experiences Technology at CES 2023

VOSMOS, a tech start-up headquartered in Singapore, announced the debut of their Metaverse and virtual experiences technology at CES 2023, being held at Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2023. VOSMOS is a part of Kestone Integrated Marketing Services and promoted by CL Educate, the parent company of Career...
The Associated Press

Mercatus Unveils Next Generation Mobile Grocery Shopping App Providing Greater Customer Convenience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Mercatus, a leading provider of grocery eCommerce solutions, today announced the evolution of Mercatus Mobile -- an entirely new mobile commerce experience for grocery retailers and their customers. Built from the ground up with the latest mobile innovations in mind and using a completely new architecture, Mercatus Mobile delivers a seamless shopping experience to help grocers increase mobile conversions, improve order frequency and retain online customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005099/en/ Source: Mercatus, 2023.
ledinside.com

TCL Honored by ADG with Awards for Innovative Technologies during CES 2023

TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has been recognized by the ADG for its technological achievements for contributions to advances display technologies during CES 2023. Among the distinctive titles, the Display Technology Innovation Gold Award goes to TCL 4K...
Radio Ink

Key Takeaways For Radio Fom CES 2023

(By Buzz Knight) As I write this CES 2023 Wrapped article, like many of you who attended, I’m winging my way back home trying to extrapolate key themes that can be useful. Item one will be to inspect my custom orthotics to be sure they are still in working order. Our Takin A Walk steps clocked in at roughly 65,000 steps of glitz, glory and gadgets. But, seriously, how does one answer the question from CES outsiders who ask, “What was the coolest game changing technology that you witnessed?”

