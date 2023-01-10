Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
CBS Austin
SXSW 2023 keynote session and third round of featured speakers announced
AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced on Tuesday the addition of the Keynote Session Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the third round of featured speakers for the 37th edition in Austin this spring. The annual March Conference, which takes place March...
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
seguintoday.com
Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library
(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas
To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
New location for storage for those without a home in Austin
VKS will reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the first floor of the former Municipal Court building.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse to open Pflugerville restaurant Jan. 23
Willie's Pflugerville will feature an outdoor seating area with games and TVs. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Texas-based Willie's Grill & Icehouse will open a new location at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive, Pflugerville, on Jan. 23. The menu at Willie's will feature a selection of beers along with comfort foods, including burgers, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders.
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
KVUE
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Cold front arrives making it feel like January again
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a cold front day. The January feel is back in the wake of the cold front. Mostly sunny, dry, cooler and windy times are ahead today with highs running 15 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. The dry streak continues but the warm spell is over.
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
CBS Austin
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
