Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mySanAntonio.com

These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk

Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

SXSW 2023 keynote session and third round of featured speakers announced

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced on Tuesday the addition of the Keynote Session Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the third round of featured speakers for the 37th edition in Austin this spring. The annual March Conference, which takes place March...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library

(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
SEGUIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas

To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine

At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
SAN MARCOS, TX

