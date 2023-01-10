ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pepsi to replace Sierra Mist with Starry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For 24 years, Pepsi's Sierra Mist has competed with Coca-Cola's Sprite, but the company is about to retire it in favor of a new lemon-lime soda. Introducing Starry- the caffeine-free successor to Sierra Mist. In its more than two decades on the market, Pepsi said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

30% larger than a large, Pizza Hut bringing back '90s era 'Big New Yorker'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pizza lovers can rejoice with an even larger slice of pie. Pizza Hut is bringing back its 16-inch "Big New Yorker" that launched 24 years ago. "The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Junto Hotel coming to Franklinton this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While a new hotel set to open in the heart of Franklinton this spring is still under construction, there is already much to look forward to. "We are standing on a spectacular rooftop bar," CEO, and Co-Founder of Rockbridge Jimmy Merkel said. "This is one of our corner rooms; we have 198 rooms throughout the hotel, and 17 % are suites.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

White Castle Valentine's Day dinner returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus-based White Castle announced the return of its dine-in Valentine’s Day experience for the first time since the pandemic started. The fast-food chain, known for its sliders, will invite guests for a dinner that includes hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s décor.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sonic Temple festival returns to Columbus for Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple is back after a three-year hiatus!. Rock fans can see headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS along with 75 other bands such as Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, and more. The rock festival comes to Historic Crew...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Composting program aims to make Hilliard cleaner

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Hilliard aims to create a greener community with green bins. The city is taking steps to keep the air cleaner by diverting waste from landfills and reducing carbon emissions. The compost program was launched in late 2022 and has already come a long way.
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police recover drugs, cash, stolen guns in 'large bust'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday reported a "large bust" in which officers seized drugs, cash and stolen guns. According to a tweet posted at about 6 p.m., officers recovered $142,000 in cash and five stolen guns, as well as marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the mild temperatures, we get some rain. Expect some rumbles of thunder on Thursday along with a few downpours and gusty winds and a slippery morning commute on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered showers, breezy, raw, low 45. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, warm, scattered showers and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy still on the run, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies across the state continue to search for a woman and her boyfriend wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Large amount of cash, drugs seized in Chillicothe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A search warrant led police to a large amount of cash and drugs in Chillicothe. Chillicothe police said its SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East 7th Street around 1 p.m. Officers said they seized a large amount of heroin,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH

