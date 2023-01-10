ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey

You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
94.5 PST

Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday

Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
94.5 PST

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Watch – Top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday

Eric Scott has the top NJ news stories for Wednesday on New Jersey's First News. Top New Jersey News Stories for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 Billion. The next drawing will be held on Friday the 13th. He said what?. Gov. Phil Murphy says it's...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy