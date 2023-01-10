Read full article on original website
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
NJ targets facial recognition after Radio City uses tech to kick out mom
👧 NJ mom was turned away from a Rockettes because cameras detected that she happened to work for a law firm suing MSG. ⚖ Lawmakers want to restrict the use and abuse of facial recognition. 🚨 MSG says facial recognition ensures attendees' 'safety'. State lawmakers are looking to...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday
Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Where Are Most People From New Jersey Choosing To Move?
Believe it or not, people have been steadily moving out of New Jersey for the past few years now. It definitely picked up during the pandemic, but even now people seem to be relocating elsewhere more often than in comparison to people moving to the Garden State. Why are so...
5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Watch – Top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday
Eric Scott has the top NJ news stories for Wednesday on New Jersey's First News. Top New Jersey News Stories for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 Billion. The next drawing will be held on Friday the 13th. He said what?. Gov. Phil Murphy says it's...
These 50 communities in NJ have a hard time getting to supermarkets
It’s a simple concept. The refrigerator is empty and the pantry is bare. So, what do you do? You go to the supermarket and stock up, right?. Well, for many New Jerseyans it’s not as simple as that. There are 50 food desert communities, home to 1.5 million...
roi-nj.com
New incentives for remote workforce? What Murphy’s comments do (and do not) mean
About that intriguing but vague incentives comment by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address Tuesday — the one where he said the state must make a “necessary update” to accommodate the new reality of remote work. It might be easier to define what...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0