United States economist and Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff is out again with another one of his unsolicited advice. Schiff released a Twitter post urging BTC investors to sell off their holdings now that the coin is almost at $19,000. The “BTC atheist” believes that this jump in the price of the largest digital currency by market cap is an opportunity for investors to empty their portfolios of the “speculative asset.”

2 DAYS AGO