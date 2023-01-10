ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Bijou Star Files: Shemar Moore’s Epic Birth Announcement

By BridgetEE
 2 days ago
Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 10, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Shemar Moore Reveals That He is Expecting a Baby Girl with His Girlfriend [Video]

Congrats are in order to Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.

CALIFORNIA STORM Harry, Meghan & Oprah …ORDERED TO EVACUATE BECAUSE OF MUDSLIDES

Ellen DeGeneres just posted an incredible video showing the true power of the storm and flooding. Ellen says her home is located on higher ground, so she’s been ordered to shelter in place, however, you can see a creek on her property raging as she films next to it.

DR. DRE TO MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LET ME TEACH YOU ABOUT THE LAW, LAWMAKER… I Need To Hear From You, Or Else

Dr. Dre just went in hard on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, threatening her with legal action for exploiting his music “to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda.”

DAMAR HAMLIN RELEASED FROM UC MEDICAL CENTER… Transfers to Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin was discharged from the UC Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday … one week after his terrifying on-field health scare.

CTV REPORTER SUFFERS SCARY MEDICAL EMERGENCY LIVE ON AIR …’I’m Not Feeling Very Well’

Jessica Robb just released a statement about the incident, saying, “On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause.”

DR. DRE MTG Gets Locked Out Of Twitter Account …HATEFUL, DIVISIVE PEOPLE CAN’T USE MY MUSIC!!!

Turns out, Dr. Dre‘s team took action — reaching out to Twitter to get the video taken down. As a result, Marjorie Taylor Greene tells us she’s been locked out of her Twitter account for using Dre’s copyrighted work without permission.

POPEYES MEME KID I’M A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER!!!… Wants NIL Deal

Remember the TerRio look-alike who went viral for giving the side-eye at Popeyes??? That kid from the famous meme is now a college football player — and we’re all officially old.

KANYE WEST OUT IN PUBLIC FOR 1ST TIME IN WEEKS …With Mystery Woman

Kanye West is back to his regularly scheduled program — getting out and about again, and with a new mystery woman by his side during his first time in public in several weeks.

PRINCE HARRY DROWNED HIS SORROWS IN BOOZE & COCAINE …No Contact with Brother or Dad for Some Time

Prince Harry says he was so distraught over the death of his mother — Princess Diana — that he resorted to heavy drinking and taking drugs — including cocaine — to deal with all the grief.

YOUNG THUG RICO TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY …Lyrics Allowed as Evidence

Young Thug‘s RICO trial is about to get started — during which prosecutors will present evidence backing their case, and, controversially, that will include some of his lyrics.

Amid Recruiting Difficulties, Law Enforcement Agencies Turn To HBCUs As A Solution

In an effort to attract diverse officers, law enforcement agencies from all over are setting out to recruit candidates from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Gangsta Boo’s Memorial And Funeral Service Details Announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis-bred rapper Gangsta Boo. Gangsta Boo’s Upcoming Funeral Services

Social Media Reacts To Steelers Football Players Performing CPR Celebration Just A Week After Damar Hamlin Incident

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Alex Highsmith celebrated sack on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by emulating CPR on Highsmith while he was down on the ground … just days after the Damar Hamlin incident … and social media wasn’t having it.

Congrats! NBA Youngboy And Jazlyn Mychelle Got Married, License Shows

NBA YoungBoy is a married man! The 23-year-old tied the knot with his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, on January 7, according to a marriage license

Tory Lanez Hires One of Suge Knight’s Former Attorneys Following Megan Thee Stallion Trial Verdict

Tory Lanez parted ways with the legal counsel that represented him in the trial over his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He has now hired one of Suge Knight’s former attorneys. Per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, Lanez is expected in court on Tuesday and his attorney is listed as David Kenner, who famously represented Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg.

Reebok Honors the Divine Nine With New ‘Yard Love’ Collection

Reebok is continuing its pledge to stand “United Against Racism” and is honoring Black greek organizations with a new capsule collection, “Yard Love.” Read More

Keyshia Ka’oir Provides Receipts and Defends Gucci Mane After Big Scarr’s Family Claimed Rapper Ghosted Them After Agreeing to Cover Funeral Arrangements: “Leave My Husband Alone!” [Video]

Keyshia Ka’oir is defending her husband against accusations that he took back his offer to pay for Big Scarr’s funeral. Read More

Bills Reach Agreement With NFL And NFPLA To Pay Damar Hamlin Full Salary Despite Being On IR

It’s being reported that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will receive his full salary, despite being placed on Injured Reserve after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Read More

NJ Art Teacher Facing Charges After Overdosing On Fentanyl In Front Of Students

A New Jersey art teacher is facing charges after overdosing on fentanyl in front of middle school students back in November. Read More

‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies

One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday.

Supporters Gather to Remember Life of Shanquella Robinson on Eve of Birthday [Video]

Shanquella Robinson was celebrated by her family and friends on what would have been her 26th birthday.

Reality TV Star Bambi & Rapper Scrappy Have Reportedly Called It Quits

It looks like another reality couple may be calling it quits!

‘Black Lives Matter’ Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Shares Her Cousin Was Killed By LAPD

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, has shared that her cousin was killed by Los Angeles police officers.

Rihanna Drops Super Bowl 2023-Themed Savage X Fenty Merch

It looks like Rihanna is capitalizing on her upcoming Super Bowl LVII performance by releasing a limited edition Savage X Fenty collection.

Porsha William Shares Her Mother-In-Law Has Passed Away Following A Battle w/ Dementia

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams has recently shared that her mother-in-law, Martina Guobadia, has passed away after suffering from Dementia.

50 Cent Says Jay-Z Still Holds ‘Some Energy’ Towards Him As He Stands By Claims The Roc Nation Founder Attempted To Ban Him From 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

50 Cent believes Jay-Z intentionally tried to leave him out of last year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

CARDI B, OFFSET Shoot Super Bowl Ad …LOVIN’ SOME MICKEY D’S!!!💘

Cardi B and Offset are taking the Super Bowl by storm with some lovey dovey burgers and fries, because they’ve teamed up with the golden arches for a major ad … and it’s all about love.

EL DEBARGE BUSTED FOR WEAPON & DRUGS

“Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge is not dancing ’til the morning light, because he got busted in the middle of the night … after a run-in with cops at a gas station.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

