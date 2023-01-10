Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
fox9.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in parking lot outside Minneapolis market
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside a market in Minneapolis, that may have occurred during a potential attempted carjacking, left one person dead and two others injured, while police are searching for a suspect. Officers responded to shots fired around 8:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Lowry Avenue...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
fox9.com
Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
fox9.com
Michael Klinger apologizes for killing woman in emotional sentencing hearing
Michael Klinger shot and killed his one-time girlfriend Katie Ann Fredrickson in Brooklyn Center on July 31, 2022. On Jan. 12, 2023, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison during an emotional hearing in which Fredrickson's family members testified.
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
fox9.com
Trucking school finds way to honor student killed by gun violence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a former felon, Yusef Hagihassan found it difficult to find a job. But now he is training to get behind the wheel and hit the road. "I remember sitting one day, looking up careers for felons and truck driving coming up as an option and that never crossed my mind," said Hagihassan.
MPD: One dead after shooting inside encampment
One person is dead after a shooting inside a homeless encampment early Thursday morning in South Minneapolis. It was the second shooting death in a matter of hours overnight.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
WDIO-TV
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
fox9.com
Brother pleads guilty in deadly drag racing crash that killed couple in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A month after his sister was convicted on charges in the deadly crash in Burnsville, a teen has pled guilty to murder charges in the drag racing crash that killed a couple in 2021. Leon Bond pled guilty in Dakota County on Tuesday to two...
Burnsville man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in fatal 2021 crash
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 19-year-old Burnsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed two last spring. Dakota County officials say Leon Bond was drag racing against his sister on County Road 42 in Burnsville when Bond collided with another vehicle, subsequently killing Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
fox9.com
Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
