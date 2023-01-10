ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

fox9.com

Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
WINONA, MN
fox9.com

Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Trucking school finds way to honor student killed by gun violence

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a former felon, Yusef Hagihassan found it difficult to find a job. But now he is training to get behind the wheel and hit the road. "I remember sitting one day, looking up careers for felons and truck driving coming up as an option and that never crossed my mind," said Hagihassan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall

EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Burnsville man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in fatal 2021 crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 19-year-old Burnsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed two last spring. Dakota County officials say Leon Bond was drag racing against his sister on County Road 42 in Burnsville when Bond collided with another vehicle, subsequently killing Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN

