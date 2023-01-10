Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Marsbet Continues To Add New Payment Methods While Opening up to New Markets
Betting has always been fun and exciting for centuries. Marsbet wants everyone to know that it is a safe, reliable, and trustworthy global betting site that offers plenty of options for both payment and withdrawals, including crypto options with Bitcoin and Ethereum, with the implementation of burgeoning new technologies like cryptocurrencies, NFTs, the metaverse, and blockchain.
thecoinrise.com
MIT Collaborates With Maiden Labs on Further CBDC Research
Several groups of researchers across three continents pioneered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) as well as other associated agencies have been tapped to analyze the inclusion of retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). The results of the research which has been ongoing for the past fifteen months were released on Friday.
thecoinrise.com
MetaMask Integrates Lido and Rocket Pool to Provide Liquid Staking Services
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology firm has revealed a new gateway to Ethereum (ETH) by incorporating Lido and Rocket Pool for staking on the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. With the new incorporation, users will now have access to stake their ETH directly from the app. MetaMask in collaboration with liquid staking...
thecoinrise.com
Ava Labs Boost Blockchain Development Alongside AWS
Cloud computing service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) has now partnered with Ava Labs, the developer of the Avalanche network (AVAX). Together they intend to boost the adoption of scalable blockchain solutions across enterprises, institutions, and governments. According to a blog post by Ava Labs, it would introduce a couple of features that will add speed to the running of a node.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange WonderFi will Merger with CoinSquare
A crypto investor and billionaire Kevin O’Leary’s backed crypto exchange WonderFi, has announced it is in initial discussions with Canadian exchange Coinsquare over a potential merger. A Bloomberg report claiming the two exchanges were in “advanced merger talks” to “form a Canadian crypto powerhouse” prompted WonderFi to issue...
thecoinrise.com
Celsius’ Crypto Mining Arm Sells Mining Machines Worth $1.3M
The crypto mining division of the Celsius Network, Celsius Mining has put out a set of mining equipment for sale at a price of $1.3 million to the most worthy contender, Touzi Capital LLC, a private equity and venture capital company, that invests in tech startups. Celsius Network filed a...
Comments / 0