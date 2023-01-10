ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?

Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?

The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
MARLTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy