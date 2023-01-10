Read full article on original website
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed
Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
NJ homeowner shoots at intruder trying to steal his keys (Opinion)
A Roseland, New Jersey homeowner fired his home defense weapon at an intruder who was reportedly in the laundry room of his home looking for the key fob for the BMW parked outside. The homeowner shot at the perpetrator and the guy fled the home and the scene. At this...
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot
BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
DEA agents open fire near NJ school during drug bust, man shot
FORT LEE — A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving two Drug Enforcement Administration agents in a school zone on Tuesday afternoon. Shots rang out near the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Whiteman Street, according to Fort Lee police. The area is less than a block...
Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?
Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
Police bust NJ skateboarder for string of West Milford car burglaries since fall
WEST MILFORD — Police have busted a skateboarder for a string of auto break-ins and thefts, West Milford Police Chief James DeVore announced. Tyler J. Nowinski, of the Hewitt area, was arrested on Friday. A local resident had reported a “suspicious male carrying a skateboard” who entered a driveway...
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?
A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
NJ man accused of ramming Lakewood police car, nearly hitting cop
Law enforcement has tracked down a 20-year-old Jackson man accused of ramming a police vehicle and almost running over a Lakewood police officer, while fleeing from two different traffic stops nearly three months ago. Kevin Valverde-Cruz has been charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and eluding law enforcement,...
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
NJ judge orders recount in Trenton City Council runoff won by 1 vote
TRENTON — A "hand-to-eye" count of ballots in a runoff election that was won by a single vote was not unexpected by the winner who hopes this will put the troubled 2022 general election in the rearview mirror. After an Election Day vote was overshadowed by problems with Mercer...
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash
MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
This Is Mercer County, NJ’s Most Underrated Town
I’ve lived in Mercer County, NJ my entire life and of course, when you bring someone who isn’t from the area there are a few places you go. The first is obviously Princeton. There are such amazing things to do in Princeton for the locals, let alone someone...
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
Cinnaholic in Marlton, NJ Announces Opening, East Windsor Next?
The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time. The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
