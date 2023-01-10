Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
WSYX ABC6
Molson Coors embracing 'Dry January' with 0% alcohol cocktail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A projected growth in the market for non-alcoholic beverages has one brewer embracing 'Dry January.'. The company behind Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other alcoholic beverages is releasing a zero-proof canned cocktail called Roxie. Molson Coors cited data from beverage market analyst firm...
WSYX ABC6
White Castle Valentine's Day dinner returns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus-based White Castle announced the return of its dine-in Valentine’s Day experience for the first time since the pandemic started. The fast-food chain, known for its sliders, will invite guests for a dinner that includes hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s décor.
WSYX ABC6
Junto Hotel coming to Franklinton this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While a new hotel set to open in the heart of Franklinton this spring is still under construction, there is already much to look forward to. "We are standing on a spectacular rooftop bar," CEO, and Co-Founder of Rockbridge Jimmy Merkel said. "This is one of our corner rooms; we have 198 rooms throughout the hotel, and 17 % are suites.
WSYX ABC6
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
WSYX ABC6
Bed Bath and Beyond trying to avoid bankruptcy after low holiday sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Low holiday sales are sounding alarms for Bed Bath and Beyond. The retailer reports having lost $390 million in the last quarter, and sales were down by a third compared to this time last year. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company admitted it...
WSYX ABC6
Application process for free diaper changing stations in Columbus restrooms now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Changing Station Accessibility Grant application process is now open for Columbus businesses interested in diaper-changing stations in their restrooms. Awareness of the need for these changing tables in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms at locations throughout Columbus came together after collaboration between the Dadass Podcast...
WSYX ABC6
Owner: Asbestos detected inside Eastland Mall; $1.77 million quoted for demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New plans for Eastland Mall could include a $1.77 million demolition. Adam Beane, the attorney for Eastland Mall Holdings LLC, filed the quotes for possible demolition, asbestos removal and boarding and welding with the Franklin County Municipal Court Environmental Division on Tuesday. Now, the court...
WSYX ABC6
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
WSYX ABC6
National Veterans Memorial and Museum open with $1 admission on MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is offering $1 admission. She Serves | Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors. The museum is located at 300 W. Broad Street in...
WSYX ABC6
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
WSYX ABC6
Sinzae Reed: Family advocates call for better family trauma resources from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Megan Reed was not given the help that she should have after the death of Sinzae," advocate and J.U.S.T 614 co-founder Ramon Obey said at Monday's City Council meeting. "She was left to mourn alone without a trauma team showing up to walk her through the process or just be there to help her."
WSYX ABC6
Already at odds with ODOT, restaurant owner faces theft issue that threatens his other job
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Already in a fight with the Ohio Department of Transportation as he tries to save his restaurant, a Delaware man is now dealing with those trying to turn the lights out on his day job. Patrick Allen had his truck broken into and said $6,000...
WSYX ABC6
Missing Hilliard teen found safe
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
WSYX ABC6
Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy still on the run, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies across the state continue to search for a woman and her boyfriend wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
WSYX ABC6
Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
WSYX ABC6
Multiple Central Ohio athletes nominated for All American Basketball Games
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 722 of America's best boys and girls high school basketball players are headed to the 2023 McDonald's All American Basketball Games, and four of them are from right here in Central Ohio!. Players were nominated based on this criteria by a coach, athletic director, principal,...
