Columbus, OH

Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
Molson Coors embracing 'Dry January' with 0% alcohol cocktail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A projected growth in the market for non-alcoholic beverages has one brewer embracing 'Dry January.'. The company behind Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other alcoholic beverages is releasing a zero-proof canned cocktail called Roxie. Molson Coors cited data from beverage market analyst firm...
White Castle Valentine's Day dinner returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus-based White Castle announced the return of its dine-in Valentine’s Day experience for the first time since the pandemic started. The fast-food chain, known for its sliders, will invite guests for a dinner that includes hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s décor.
Junto Hotel coming to Franklinton this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While a new hotel set to open in the heart of Franklinton this spring is still under construction, there is already much to look forward to. "We are standing on a spectacular rooftop bar," CEO, and Co-Founder of Rockbridge Jimmy Merkel said. "This is one of our corner rooms; we have 198 rooms throughout the hotel, and 17 % are suites.
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
Application process for free diaper changing stations in Columbus restrooms now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Changing Station Accessibility Grant application process is now open for Columbus businesses interested in diaper-changing stations in their restrooms. Awareness of the need for these changing tables in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms at locations throughout Columbus came together after collaboration between the Dadass Podcast...
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
Missing Hilliard teen found safe

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy still on the run, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies across the state continue to search for a woman and her boyfriend wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
Person shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
