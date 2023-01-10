ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Doctor loses 100 pounds, offers tips for weight-loss success

When Dr. Emi Hosoda sees patients struggling to lose weight, she knows what they’re going through. She herself has grappled with obesity, finally losing 100 pounds and keeping it off since about 2020. But it was a difficult road for many years, with a number of factors working against her.
ENUMCLAW, WA
MedicalXpress

How sleep habits can affect weight

About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
KXLY

Waist-to-Hip Ratio Genetic Risk Score Inversely Linked to Weight Loss

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe and complicated obesity, there is an inverse association between the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) genetic risk score (GRS) and weight loss as part of a 24-week meal-replacement program, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.
HealthDay

How Much Weight Loss Per Month Is Safe?

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
Dheeraj Tiwari

How to restart weight loss after gastric sleeve?

Gastric sleeve weight reduction surgery can be an effective technique to shed a lot of weight and enhance general health. People occasionally experience weight reduction plateaus or weight increases after the surgery, though. Following gastric sleeve surgery, you might find it helpful to restart your weight loss efforts with the following advice:
WRAL

Ditch the diet and try this instead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every year, millions of Americans commit to dieting in January to lose the weight gained over the holidays and start the new year in a healthy way. As a gastroenterologist and obesity medicine specialist, I’m often asked about which diets I personally recommend this time of year. The short answer is…none.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Low carb, high fat diet may help manage weight loss, glucose

More than 462 million adults around the world have type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes is not curable, the condition is sometimes reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, such as diet. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark say low carb, high fat diet can help people with type...
scitechdaily.com

New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
102.5 The Bone

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
HealthDay

Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss

It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
msn.com

TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply

Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
US News and World Report

Best Diabetic Meal Delivery Services

Discover the best diabetic meal delivery services to support your health and lifestyle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes, two conditions that affect how your body processes the sugar in the foods you eat. Diabetes is...
CBS New York

New eye procedure for those with serious vision problems

NEW YORK -- Glasses and contacts are often the main solution for those with vision problems, but sometimes the are not an option for people with serious eye conditions. Some might think Lasik eye surgery is the next course of action, but not everyone is a candidate or wants to deal with the recovery time. Now, there's another possible solution. Laser eye surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo stopped by to share more, along with a patient who benefitted from the procedure.The doctor's father helped turn Lasik eye surgery into the widespread procedure it now is today. He explains how the new one procedure works and how it differs from Lasik. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.
HealthCentral.com

Is It Safe to Take 50,000 IU of Vitamin D?

This megadose of D is safe—under a doctor’s supervision. Here’s why you might need it. You’re at the doctor’s office when she hands you a prescription for a 50,000 international unit (IU) vitamin D pill. But then you find out that most over-the-counter vitamin D supplements serve up a fraction of that amount, and that the recommended daily amount for adults under age 70 is 600 IUs. So is this mega-dose of vitamin D a good idea?
appenmedia.com

The game-changing’ weight loss drug - What you need to know about Semaglutide

According to 2018 data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, just under half of adults in the US (49.1 percent) tried to lose weight in the prior 12 months. Nevertheless, according to CDC data, the obesity rate that year rose to a record 42.4 percent. But a new...

