TODAY.com
Doctor loses 100 pounds, offers tips for weight-loss success
When Dr. Emi Hosoda sees patients struggling to lose weight, she knows what they’re going through. She herself has grappled with obesity, finally losing 100 pounds and keeping it off since about 2020. But it was a difficult road for many years, with a number of factors working against her.
MedicalXpress
How sleep habits can affect weight
About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
Demand soars as people turn to diabetes, obesity medication for weight loss
Is the influence of social media taking much-needed medication out of the hands of diabetics?
KXLY
Waist-to-Hip Ratio Genetic Risk Score Inversely Linked to Weight Loss
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe and complicated obesity, there is an inverse association between the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) genetic risk score (GRS) and weight loss as part of a 24-week meal-replacement program, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
New drugs for type 2 diabetes are also safe and highly effective at helping people with obesity lose weight. But diabetes drug shortages, driven in part by people seeking the drugs for off-label cosmetic weight loss, leave fewer options for patients with clinical needs. Those patients also face cost barriers,...
How Much Weight Loss Per Month Is Safe?
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
How to restart weight loss after gastric sleeve?
Gastric sleeve weight reduction surgery can be an effective technique to shed a lot of weight and enhance general health. People occasionally experience weight reduction plateaus or weight increases after the surgery, though. Following gastric sleeve surgery, you might find it helpful to restart your weight loss efforts with the following advice:
WRAL
Ditch the diet and try this instead
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every year, millions of Americans commit to dieting in January to lose the weight gained over the holidays and start the new year in a healthy way. As a gastroenterologist and obesity medicine specialist, I’m often asked about which diets I personally recommend this time of year. The short answer is…none.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Low carb, high fat diet may help manage weight loss, glucose
More than 462 million adults around the world have type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes is not curable, the condition is sometimes reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, such as diet. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark say low carb, high fat diet can help people with type...
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
msn.com
TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply
Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
9 Weight Loss Products to Kick Off the New Year
These weight loss products and supplements can help you jumpstart your new year's weight loss resolutions — find out more
US News and World Report
Best Diabetic Meal Delivery Services
Discover the best diabetic meal delivery services to support your health and lifestyle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes, two conditions that affect how your body processes the sugar in the foods you eat. Diabetes is...
New eye procedure for those with serious vision problems
NEW YORK -- Glasses and contacts are often the main solution for those with vision problems, but sometimes the are not an option for people with serious eye conditions. Some might think Lasik eye surgery is the next course of action, but not everyone is a candidate or wants to deal with the recovery time. Now, there's another possible solution. Laser eye surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo stopped by to share more, along with a patient who benefitted from the procedure.The doctor's father helped turn Lasik eye surgery into the widespread procedure it now is today. He explains how the new one procedure works and how it differs from Lasik. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.
HealthCentral.com
Is It Safe to Take 50,000 IU of Vitamin D?
This megadose of D is safe—under a doctor’s supervision. Here’s why you might need it. You’re at the doctor’s office when she hands you a prescription for a 50,000 international unit (IU) vitamin D pill. But then you find out that most over-the-counter vitamin D supplements serve up a fraction of that amount, and that the recommended daily amount for adults under age 70 is 600 IUs. So is this mega-dose of vitamin D a good idea?
appenmedia.com
The game-changing’ weight loss drug - What you need to know about Semaglutide
According to 2018 data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, just under half of adults in the US (49.1 percent) tried to lose weight in the prior 12 months. Nevertheless, according to CDC data, the obesity rate that year rose to a record 42.4 percent. But a new...
