Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips

Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
Have you ever been to a Txako Taco Party?

Got the rainy day blues? The good people at Son of Man and Blai Txakolina have the cure – they call it the Txako Taco Party. Oregon’s Son of Man cidery is joining forces with Blai Txakolina winery in the heart of Basque Country to offer Basque-style cider, txakoli wines and enough tacos to dam the Willamette. This epic pop-up takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Someday in Southeast Portland.
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
Oregon church puts out the most hilarious and inclusive messages

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2021. Pastor Adam Ericksen is on a mission to challenge what you think you know about religion. Since taking the reins a few years ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, Pastor Adam has been spreading the original, inclusive message of Christ far and wide through slightly unconventional messages he leaves on the outdoor church marquee. His sometimes hilarious and sometimes political signs became such a hit among the locals that the church went viral online when many of them shared photos of the week's message on social media. "I came to the Clackamas United Church of Christ about a year and a half ago and realized that we needed to get our message out into the neighborhood," Pastor Adam told Bored Panda.
Readers respond: Homeless camp sites should be smaller

Although I think that sanctioned camp sites are a viable tool to eliminate unsanctioned camping, mega camps of 150-250 people are a bad idea, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). Sanctioned camp sites need to be small enough to allow community to develop. Communities...
Wenatchee WA. to Portland OR. Take the long way. PT 2.

You are now making your way to Portland OR. By way of Yakima and before you head to Goldendale. Go online and look for Schreiner Farms. www.Schreinerfarms.com “Exotic animals from A to Z”. Schreiner Farms is located across the Columbia River from The Dalles, Oregon. If you have kids in the car you will want to plan for this location.
