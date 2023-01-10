Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Dita Von Teese brings Glamonatrix burlesque tour to Portland
The “world’s biggest burlesque show” is coming to Portland’s Keller Auditorium as the Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, stops by the Rose City for her Glamonatrix tour.
KATU.com
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
opb.org
A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
Have you ever been to a Txako Taco Party?
Got the rainy day blues? The good people at Son of Man and Blai Txakolina have the cure – they call it the Txako Taco Party. Oregon’s Son of Man cidery is joining forces with Blai Txakolina winery in the heart of Basque Country to offer Basque-style cider, txakoli wines and enough tacos to dam the Willamette. This epic pop-up takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Someday in Southeast Portland.
New Scandinavian cuisine exhibit opens in Portland
Nordic Northwest is opening a new exhibit that offers an exploration into Scandinavian cuisine.
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
Portland Piano International features prize-winning American Kenny Broberg
Living out of a suitcase is nothing new for pianist Kenny Broberg. The 29-year-old is flying from his new home-base in Madrid, Spain, to Portland to make his debut with Portland Piano International at The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts on Jan. 19, and at Lincoln Performance Hall on Jan. 21-22.
KATU.com
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in...
KGW
Concert tours, performing arts shows and more coming to Portland in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last year brought Justin Beiber, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator and Kendrick Lamar to Portland. This year will be another big year for music, performing arts and more in local arenas, concert halls, theaters and auditoriums. The Rose City can expect big names like icon and "Queen...
Upworthy
Oregon church puts out the most hilarious and inclusive messages
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2021. Pastor Adam Ericksen is on a mission to challenge what you think you know about religion. Since taking the reins a few years ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, Pastor Adam has been spreading the original, inclusive message of Christ far and wide through slightly unconventional messages he leaves on the outdoor church marquee. His sometimes hilarious and sometimes political signs became such a hit among the locals that the church went viral online when many of them shared photos of the week's message on social media. "I came to the Clackamas United Church of Christ about a year and a half ago and realized that we needed to get our message out into the neighborhood," Pastor Adam told Bored Panda.
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
Oregon Brewers Festival announces cancellation of 2023 event
OBF didn’t confirm whether there would be an event during summer 2024.
Here are Portland's 64 'unsafe' buildings and why firefighters won't go inside
PORTLAND, Oregon — Unsafe buildings in Portland are a safety challenge that firefighters face. That was certainly the case when flames raced through an old empty church in downtown last week — but thanks to an unsafe building designation, they had advanced warning of what they'd be up against and knew not to enter the building.
Readers respond: Homeless camp sites should be smaller
Although I think that sanctioned camp sites are a viable tool to eliminate unsanctioned camping, mega camps of 150-250 people are a bad idea, (“Portland City Council votes to ban homeless camping,” Nov. 3). Sanctioned camp sites need to be small enough to allow community to develop. Communities...
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
Multnomah Field's storied past
Now known as Providence Park, it is one of the most historic grounds used by any United States professional soccer team
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Sam Adams tamps down rumors about his sudden Portland City Hall departure
Update: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday afternoon that he forced Sam Adams out after Adams was accused of bullying female employees. Wheeler’s announcement came hours after Adams insisted that he had left his role as an adviser to Wheeler due only to health issues. Sam Adams, the former...
kpq.com
Wenatchee WA. to Portland OR. Take the long way. PT 2.
You are now making your way to Portland OR. By way of Yakima and before you head to Goldendale. Go online and look for Schreiner Farms. www.Schreinerfarms.com “Exotic animals from A to Z”. Schreiner Farms is located across the Columbia River from The Dalles, Oregon. If you have kids in the car you will want to plan for this location.
