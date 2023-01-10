ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislators And Advocates Seek More Funding For Mental Health Resources

We turn our focus to mental health. The National Alliance On Mental Illness says one-point-eight-million adults in Pennsylvania are experiencing a mental health condition. Chanda Reynolds, Clinical Psychologist is back with us on Politics In Focus. Reynolds shares her insights – among them that the mental health crisis she says communities are experiencing should be targeted with an integrated approach – including school, foster care systems and providing more resources to offer better access to care.
Politics In Focus Full Show 1/07/2023

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we kick off the New Year with a look at the twists and turns from the Keystone state to the nation's Capitol. Jennifer's talks with Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter for The Hill about what's ahead for the Pennsylvania legislature. A handful of republicans voted with democrats to elect a new speaker. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.
PA General Assembly Elects New Speaker

A handful of republicans voted with democrats to elect a new speaker. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.
