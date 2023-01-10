On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we kick off the New Year with a look at the twists and turns from the Keystone state to the nation’s Capitol. Jennifer’s talks with Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter for The Hill about what’s ahead for the Pennsylvania legislature. A handful of republicans voted with democrats to elect a new speaker. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.

