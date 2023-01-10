Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He did not Steal Users’ Funds
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX has maintained that he did not steal users’ funds as he makes his first statement since his arrest following the demise of his exchange. According to the blog post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview” SBF blamed the exchange’s collapse on...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange WonderFi will Merger with CoinSquare
A crypto investor and billionaire Kevin O’Leary’s backed crypto exchange WonderFi, has announced it is in initial discussions with Canadian exchange Coinsquare over a potential merger. A Bloomberg report claiming the two exchanges were in “advanced merger talks” to “form a Canadian crypto powerhouse” prompted WonderFi to issue...
WSB Radio
Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says
LONDON — (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 P.M. ET JAN. 15/0100GMT (1 a.m. GMT) JAN. 16. People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Expected to Soar by About 10% Today
Bitcoin (BTC) miners are bracing up for a jump in difficulty as the complexities that miners must overcome to solve valid blocks are expected to soar by about 10% in the network’s upcoming adjustments. According to mining insights from the on-chain data site, Coinwarz.com, the next Bitcoin difficulty adjustment...
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO Makes Jest of Jim Cramer’s BTC Prediction
Binance Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Changpeng Zhao popularly referred to as CZ made a statement mocking Jim Cramer’s prediction against Bitcoin (BTC). The outstanding spike in BTC price from around $16,000 to more than $20,000 currently has downplayed many of the forecasts that were made against the coin including that of CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer.
thecoinrise.com
Wyre Secures new Funding, lifts the Withdrawal Limit on Users
Wyre, a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has announced it has secured new funding and therefore will be lifting the amendment on its withdrawal policy that restricted users from cashing out more than 90% of their assets. According to a Tweet from the platform, the fund which boosted its liquidity was done...
thecoinrise.com
Hodlnaut Creditors Prefers Liquidation to Restructuring Proposal
Creditors of UST/LUNA-inflicted crypto lending firm Hodlnaut have requested liquidation in place of a restructuring proposal. These creditors, including the decentralized blockchain firm Algorand Foundation, concluded on picking liquidation after discovering that the current directors would be responsible for running all of the Hodlnaut’s operations during the restructuring process.
thecoinrise.com
Justin Sun Flaunts $1B to Purchase DCG Assets
Chinese crypto entrepreneur and Tron founder Justin Sun have announced his intention to spend up to $1 billion in buying Digital Currency Group (DCG) assets in connection to the troubles faced by its subsidiary firm Genesis Global Trading. Sun has not specified what exact assets he plans to acquire but he said it is depending on their evaluation of the situation.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto.com Makes Additional 20% Employee Reduction
The unrest in the crypto industry is yet to settle even with the climbing price of Bitcoin (BTC) which has made investors ecstatic. For many others, restoring stability to their business is still core, hence, the implementation of drastic measures. Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced that it would be reducing its headcount by 20% as the market remains bearish.
thecoinrise.com
MetaMask Integrates Lido and Rocket Pool to Provide Liquid Staking Services
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology firm has revealed a new gateway to Ethereum (ETH) by incorporating Lido and Rocket Pool for staking on the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. With the new incorporation, users will now have access to stake their ETH directly from the app. MetaMask in collaboration with liquid staking...
thecoinrise.com
MIT Collaborates With Maiden Labs on Further CBDC Research
Several groups of researchers across three continents pioneered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) as well as other associated agencies have been tapped to analyze the inclusion of retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). The results of the research which has been ongoing for the past fifteen months were released on Friday.
thecoinrise.com
Gemini Under SEC Crosshairs, Winklevoss Calls Charges “Super Lame”
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, and Genesis Global Capital, a cryptocurrency lending company, on January 12 over the fact that they marketed unregistered securities through the exchange’s “Earn” program. The SEC filed a complaint with the Southern District of...
thecoinrise.com
Former FTX.US President Writes a Tell-All Story About FTX
Brett Harrison, former President of FTX.US, writes a no-holds-barred tell-all story about his experience with the bankrupt FTX exchange, and his dealings with the former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. Harrison revealed the story on his verified Twitter page. The tell-all series comes as a promise he made last week to members...
thecoinrise.com
Funds Retrieved by FTX Fails to Influence Price of Bankruptcy – Xclaim
Claims trading platform Xclaim, says the $5 billion worth of assets (cash and liquid) recovered by FTX management had no effect on the value of the firm’s bankruptcy claims available on its platform, as anticipated when the news was announced. According to a news report from The Block, Xclaim’s...
thecoinrise.com
DoJ Objects to the S&C as Examiners for FTX’s Investigation
The US Department of Justice has now objected to FTX’s choice of Sullivan and Cromwell (S&C) as the independent examiner tasked with the investigations of the bankrupt exchange. In a recent court document, the DoJ cited two main reasons for its objections to the choice of S&C. According to...
