ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

CDC report shows vaccination rates among kindergarteners continues to drop nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of kindergarteners who have been vaccinated continues to drop nationwide. That includes in Kentucky and Indiana. For the 2021-22 school year, 93% of kindergarteners across the U.S. are fully vaccinated, meaning they have their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) and chickenpox vaccinations.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy