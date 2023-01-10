Read full article on original website
Beshear says male juveniles in Kentucky now separated by crime over multiple detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Male juveniles age 14 or older charged with a violent or serious offense are now being housed at one of three high-security detention centers in Kentucky. Starting this year, the juveniles facing Capital, Class A, B or C felonies will be housed at the Adair Regional...
Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
CDC report shows vaccination rates among kindergarteners continues to drop nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of kindergarteners who have been vaccinated continues to drop nationwide. That includes in Kentucky and Indiana. For the 2021-22 school year, 93% of kindergarteners across the U.S. are fully vaccinated, meaning they have their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) and chickenpox vaccinations.
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
$29.5M to convert old rail lines into Indiana's longest recreational trail, starting in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to "preserve a piece of Hoosier history" by developing what will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in the state, spanning five southern counties. During his State of the State address from the capitol in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that...
Kentucky Humane Society waiving adoption fees for adult dogs in effort to combat overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The Caring Community adoption event will run from Friday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 20 at KHS' Main and East campus adoption centers. Adoption...
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning
The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
