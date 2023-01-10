2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Litter Top Ten

In Richie Bradshaw's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, the home town Arizona Cardinals get a premier defender with a top-three pick

Welcome back to the 2023 NFL Draft mock central, Arizona Cardinals fans, and congratulations on landing the third overall pick! This places the Cardinals in a prime position to add a premier, blue-chip prospect somewhere for the team and hopefully drastically improve from what was a miserable 2022 season.

While the entire draft order isn't perfectly set yet, the first 18 picks are official. Picks 19-31 (the Miami Dolphins have forfeited their own first-round pick for league violations) are based off of current playoff seating.

I opted not to do any trades this time around, although I fully expect draft night to be as wild a ride as it always is.

That being said, the Chicago Bears are on the clock:

1. Chicago Bears: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

I am not of the belief that the Bears will hold on to this pick, as I imagine they could get a king's ransom for a quarterback-needy team. However, in this mock, I'll have them stay put and take a generational pass rusher in Anderson Jr. His addition to this defense gives them an instant boost in pass-rushing production.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Don't count out the Texans for trading up to the first pick to secure the rights to Young. Thankfully for them, he's still available with the second pick. Young will answer the team's need for a franchise quarterback and despite his size concerns, he's as polished a passer as this class has.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Is Carter the best prospect in the 2023 draft class? One could certainly make an argument. With that in mind, the Cardinals can go "best player available" and take Carter while also filling a massive void on the defensive line. Carter is an instant difference-maker similar to Anderson Jr.; he just plays inside.

4. Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Colts could be a team to call the Bears for the top pick to secure their guy. If not, Stroud is a pretty great consolation prize. Stroud may not have the biggest arm in the world, but he has touch and poise, and he has the confidence in himself to put the ball anywhere on the field.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

The Seahawks are a wildcard team for a quarterback with a top-five pick thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. For now, I imagine they bring back Geno Smith and instead get a twitchy, massive edge rusher for their defense in Murphy.

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

The former number one recruit in the country coming out of high school finds himself on a defensive line that includes Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. This trio alone will strike fear into opposing quarterbacks.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Yet another team in the quarterback market, as long-time starter Derek Carr is expected to be traded this offseason. When he leaves, the team will need to fill that void immediately to keep up with the rest of the AFC. Levis is a toolsy prospect who could end up being the best quarterback from this draft if developed properly. He'll certainly like the idea of being groomed under Josh McDaniels.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

A sneaky team to take a quarterback, the Falcons instead continue to add blue-chip players to their team. While Bijan Robinson is super tempting here, Tyler Algier just ran for 1,000 yards as a rookie. The Falcons desperately need more pass rush, so adding one of the biggest athletic freaks in the draft via Wilson is a perfect marriage.

9. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Panthers should be one of the most aggressive teams in trying to trade up for a quarterback no matter who it is. Richardson falls to them here, however, and they'll gladly take a shot on a quarterback who is strikingly similar to another form Panthers quarterback...

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Let's have some fun, shall we? Miles Sanders is a free agent and the Eagles will have higher priorities than resigning a running back. Meanwhile, Robinson has been regarded as the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. Imagining Robinson on this offense feels like it should be illegal.

11. Tennessee Titans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

That's right, another team who should consider moving up for a quarterback. The Titans clearly aren't sold on Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill's days feel numbered. Until we have a clearer idea of what they plan to do at the position, they need to keep upgrading their wide receiver room. Johnston is a big, physical, and fast receiver who checks all the boxes of a true X-receiver.

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Brandin Cooks is rumored to be traded this offseason, meaning adding a wide receiver for Bryce Young is a necessity. Some might think Addison is too light to play at the next level, but I'll point to DeVonta Smith as someone who also broke the mold. The trio of Addison, Nico Collins, and John Metchie III is about as good as it gets for a young, high-upside wide receiver room.

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

The Jets need a quarterback as badly as any other team here, but they might be better off trading for a veteran like Derek Carr. The offensive line, meanwhile, needs upgrades as Duane Brown will be 38 years old at the start of the 2023 season and Mekhi Becton cannot be relied upon to stay healthy. Johnson Jr. has experience on both sides of the line and can become one of the building blocks for a promising offense.

14. New England Patriots: Jaxon Smith-Njiba, WR, Ohio State

The Patriots' wide receiving core has never been the team's strength, even during the Tom Brady days. Still, the unit they've had in recent years is in dire need of an upgrade. Smith-Njiba entered 2022 as the consensus WR1 in the class before having injuries derail his season. If he's fully healed as he is expected to be for the draft process, he'll become a darling once again thanks to his savvy route running and big-play ability.

15. Green Bay Packers: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

If it ain't broke, why fix it? The selection of Ringo by the Packers would mark the fourth-straight first-round pick the team has spent on a former Georgia Bulldog and he's as good as the previous three. Ringo has ball-hawking tendencies and helps a secondary that needs to get more out of what they have.

16. Washington Commanders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Get ready for a run on cornerbacks! Gonzalez is a long corner with true shutdown ability that will have many listing him as CB1 in the class. The Commanders haven't had a true shutdown corner in what feels like a decade and Gonzalez would be the day one top dog for the team.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

I like this pick so much for many different reasons - 1.) The Steelers need a cornerback, 2.) Porter Jr. is really good, and 3.) His dad is a Steelers legend. This will simply be one of those picks that makes all the sense in the world to me.

18. Detroit Lions: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Four straight cornerbacks and one of the feistier ones ends up on a team who likes to bite kneecaps. The Lions' secondary has some major potential turnover machines, but having Smith lock down the opposite side of a growing Jeff Okudah sounds dangerous.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Donovan Smith has been a replacement-level player for years, plus he'll be 30 years old this upcoming season. It's far time the Buccaneers move on. Even if they choose not to, Skoronski can fit inside at guard and restabilize this offensive line.

20. Seattle Seahawks: O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida

The Seahawks struck gold with offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas this previous draft, so let's continue making the offensive line a strength by adding one of the better interior offensive line prospects in the 2023 class. For a team that has generally liked to run the football, beefing up this offensive line must continue to be a priority.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

I've seen many mocks a wide receiver to the Jaguars, but Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were studs and they traded for Calvin Ridley this past trade deadline. We saw how important Evan Engram became to this offense down the stretch, but he's a free agent. The Jaguars can get younger, cheaper, and perhaps better with Mayer.

22. New York Giants: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

The Giants will be a fascinating study this offseason with how they approach the Daniel Jones situation. While a wide receiver upgrade is needed, I feel that they can sign a veteran in Free Agency. For the draft, why not get a turnover machine in Phillips III with proven shutdown capabilities?

23. Baltimore Ravens: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Whoever is the best wide receiver on the board needs to be who the Ravens draft. Boutte rethought his decision to return to school for his senior season and now will get an opportunity to play across from Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. With Lamar Jackson likely back on the franchise tag, this passing game gets significantly better.

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Wide receiver may not be the biggest need for the Chargers, but the unreliable health of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams really hurt the team in 2022. Add in Hyatt, who paced the country in touchdown receptions and won the Biletnikoff Award this season, and now the team has a deep threat with big-play potential.

25. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

The Cowboys cannot enter 2023 without a true compliment across from CeeDee Lamb. Downs has made plays all over the field the last two seasons for the Tarheels and being the Cowboys' number two option is an exciting thought for Dak Prescott and whoever is calling plays in 2023.

26. Cincinnati Bengals: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

La'el Collins tore his ACL just a couple of weeks ago and Jonah Williams seems destined to be kicked inside to guard. This leaves a massive who at offensive tackle, but Jones is a mean dude who could step in and instantly be the best lineman on the Bengals.

27. Minnesota Vikings: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

The ghost of Mike Zimmer leads the Vikings to take another cornerback on day one of the draft. Witherspoon has suddenly become a draft darling and his physical presence is something the Vikings haven't had since the glory days of Xavier Rhodes.

28. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

The Broncos might be trading this pick to the Saints for head coach Sean Payton, but until then the team has several places that need upgrades. The offensive line allowed 63 sacks in 2022 and that is unfathomably bad. Take the best offensive lineman on the board and call it a day. Thankfully, Harrison is a big, vicious man who can be Russell Wilson's bodyguard.

29. Buffalo Bills: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs is super tempting here, but I have a feeling the team would rather roll with cheaper options and spend premium draft capital elsewhere. Jordan Poyer is a free agent and Micah Hyde is recovering from a neck injury. This makes safety the team's top need and Branch will remind Bills Mafia of Hyde with his versatility to be a utility player in the secondary.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Frank Clark has not panned out the way the Chiefs envisioned and the team can recoup $22 million by cutting him this offseason. This makes finding his replacement a necessity and even if he stays the team needs more reliability. Foskey is the Fighting Irish's all-time sack leader and he and George Karlaftis sound like bundles of fun.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

If not for a pectoral injury we may be talking about Smith as a top-10 pick. Instead, the Eagles will pick him up and stash him away on a deep pass-rushing depth chart to eventually take the reins for Brandon Graham. The rich get richer, as they say.

