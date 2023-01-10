ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why blood transfusions are critical for those with sickle cell disease

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

The Great Chicago Blood Drive gets started Wednesday and we've been sharing stories from people in our community, who count on these donations, to survive.

Beverly Chukwudozie is living with sickle cell disease. One of the most critical treatments is blood transfusions.

Beverly spoke with ABC7 to talk about what the disease is and how it impacts her daily life. She also spoke about how important blood transfusions are to her.

The Great Chicago Blood Drive takes place on January 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make yours now at RedCrossBlood.org Sponsor Code: ABC7Chicago As always, people can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment. They can also make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App which can be downloaded from the app store.

ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive 2023 locations

All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

Wednesday, January 11th:

Navy Pier

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Foglia YMCA

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Thursday, January 12th:

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

CSO Multiplex

1301 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

North Township Social Center at Wicker Park

2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322

