NYS Republicans call for crackdown on sticker stores
Three New York State legislators and local law enforcement leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and other democratic leaders to approve legislation and crack down on "sticker stores."
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
The Jewish Press
Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York
Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.” So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it. Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
nysenate.gov
Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)
December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
wamc.org
The Capitol Connection #2302 - SUNY Chancellor John King
(Airs 01/12/23 @ 3 p.m. & 01/14/23 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with SUNY Chancellor John King about New York’s higher education system. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
NYS School Boards Assoc. happy with Gov. Hochul's funding proposals
Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her policy goals for 2023 in her State of the State speech this week. The Democrat is seeking to invest billions of additional dollars into New York’s public school system through Foundation Aid. It’s distributed through a formula that takes school district wealth and student needs into consideration, with the goal of equally distributing resources for all students. Under Hochul’s plan, state schools would see an additional $2.7 billion in Foundation Aid funding, an increase of about 13 percent, bringing the state's total investment in Foundation Aid to around $24 billion.
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker says State of State address ‘wasn’t rooted in reality’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany are reacting to Governor Hochul’s State of the State address. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. 117th District) issued the following statement:. “Today, Gov. Hochul delivered a State of the State address that wasn’t rooted in reality. Unfortunately,...
fox5ny.com
NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
wnynewsnow.com
NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
Gov. Hochul addresses potential changes to New York bail reform laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a room of New York elected officials at her State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is now calling the state’s controversial bail reform law into question. “The bail reform law as written leaves room for improvement, and as leaders, we...
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says bail change would give 'clarity' to judges
Changing New York's bail law to end the "least restrictive" standard for serious charges and repeat offenders would offer judges a clearer idea of how to follow the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. Hochul also indicated she plans to include the bail law change in her state budget...
Yearly Inflation-Based Raises Confirmed For Many New York State Workers
Gov. Hochul confirmed inflation-bases raises will come each year for many workers in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first state of the state address since being elected as New York's first female governor. Hochul announced plans to keep New Yorkers say, improve bail...
Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer unveil new green hydrogen fuel facility
SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s newest manufacturing facility, Plug Power, is expected to create 1,600 new jobs focused on clean energy. ”This is the foundation, this is the vision, this is the innovation that is leading us into a different future,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer headlined the announcement with […]
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
