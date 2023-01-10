ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder vs. Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (18-22) will play their first game on TNT in over two years against the Heat (21-20).

The Thunder enter the game on a two-game winning streak; their latest win came against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Meanwhile, the Heat lost to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.

The Heat are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference while the Thunder are just 1.5 games back from the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: TNT

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Lu Dort
  • Jalen Williams
  • Jaylin Williams

Miami Heat

  • Kyle Lowry
  • Tyler Herro
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Haywood Highsmith
  • Bam Adebayo

Thunder at Heat notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Ousmane Dieng is out due to a wrist fracture. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain.

Heat: Bam Adebayo is questionable due to a wrist sprain. Dwayne Dedmon is probable due to plantar fasciitis. Udonis Haslem is questionable due to Achilles tendinosis. Tyler Herro is questionable due to Achille soreness. Nikola Jovic is out due to a back stress reaction. Kyle Lowry is out due to knee discomfort. Caleb Martin is out due to a quad strain. Duncan Robinson is out due to finger surgery. Gabe Vincent is probable due to a knee effusion. Omer Yurtseven is out due to knee surgery.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

