Tivoli, NY

News 12

Fire destroys Dutchess County home

Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning. Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m. They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire. Firefighters were...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Used cooking oil theft in Kingston

KINGSTON – Thieves of used cooking oil from restaurants have hit an eatery in Kingston. Buffalo Biodiesel, which purchases the used oil, refines and sells it for other uses, reported that a driver went to the Vegan Junk Food Café in Kingston and found that a 350-gallon vat had been broken into and drained.
KINGSTON, NY
columbiapaper.com

State Police ask for help identifying people in photo

VALATIE—State Police are seeking the public’s help. State Police are attempting to identify two subjects in relation to a grand larceny investigation. In September 2022, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and the credit cards contained within were later used to purchase gift cards at Target in East Greenbush.
VALATIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big

If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley

ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man

TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
BREWSTER, NY

