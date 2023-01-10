Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
US DoJ Launches Investigation into Saber Labs Founders
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has set up a probe investigation on the Macalinao brothers, Ian and Dylan, founders of Saber Labs over the creation of false crypto gain metrics using fake identities. The news was first reported by Coindesk and according to the report, the Saber Labs...
thecoinrise.com
Gemini Under SEC Crosshairs, Winklevoss Calls Charges “Super Lame”
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, and Genesis Global Capital, a cryptocurrency lending company, on January 12 over the fact that they marketed unregistered securities through the exchange’s “Earn” program. The SEC filed a complaint with the Southern District of...
thecoinrise.com
Wyre Secures new Funding, lifts the Withdrawal Limit on Users
Wyre, a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has announced it has secured new funding and therefore will be lifting the amendment on its withdrawal policy that restricted users from cashing out more than 90% of their assets. According to a Tweet from the platform, the fund which boosted its liquidity was done...
Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023 - Betterhomes
DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Residential property prices in Dubai are expected to rise at a slower pace in 2023 after a record year that saw a more than 60% increase in total units sold, according to one of the city's biggest real estate consultancies.
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He did not Steal Users’ Funds
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX has maintained that he did not steal users’ funds as he makes his first statement since his arrest following the demise of his exchange. According to the blog post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview” SBF blamed the exchange’s collapse on...
thecoinrise.com
MetaMask Integrates Lido and Rocket Pool to Provide Liquid Staking Services
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology firm has revealed a new gateway to Ethereum (ETH) by incorporating Lido and Rocket Pool for staking on the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. With the new incorporation, users will now have access to stake their ETH directly from the app. MetaMask in collaboration with liquid staking...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange WonderFi will Merger with CoinSquare
A crypto investor and billionaire Kevin O’Leary’s backed crypto exchange WonderFi, has announced it is in initial discussions with Canadian exchange Coinsquare over a potential merger. A Bloomberg report claiming the two exchanges were in “advanced merger talks” to “form a Canadian crypto powerhouse” prompted WonderFi to issue...
thecoinrise.com
Hodlnaut Creditors Prefers Liquidation to Restructuring Proposal
Creditors of UST/LUNA-inflicted crypto lending firm Hodlnaut have requested liquidation in place of a restructuring proposal. These creditors, including the decentralized blockchain firm Algorand Foundation, concluded on picking liquidation after discovering that the current directors would be responsible for running all of the Hodlnaut’s operations during the restructuring process.
thecoinrise.com
MIT Collaborates With Maiden Labs on Further CBDC Research
Several groups of researchers across three continents pioneered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) as well as other associated agencies have been tapped to analyze the inclusion of retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). The results of the research which has been ongoing for the past fifteen months were released on Friday.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador Passes Bill to Guide All Cryptocurrencies
El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin (BTC) a legal tender, has expanded its stance on cryptocurrencies with the introduction of a legalization bill. Interestingly, this new bill which aims to ensure legal protection and issuances of debt with cryptocurrencies will induce the flow for the launch of BTC bonds known as ‘Volcano Bonds’.
thecoinrise.com
Silvergate Capital Faced With Further Class Action Suits
Several allegations have come up against Silvergate Capital since its involvement with the now-bankrupt FTX was discovered. Most recently filed, is a class action against the San Diego-based bank by Pomerantz LLP on behalf of all investors who bought Silvergate securities between November 9, 2021, and January 5, 2023. The class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court of Southern California on Tuesday.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Plans to Increase Employee Headcount by 30% in 2023
At a crypto-focused conference in St. Moritz on Wednesday, CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume, plans to broaden its number of employees by 15% to 30% in 2023. Zhao reportedly added, “We will continue to build and hopefully we will...
thecoinrise.com
Peter Schiff Advice Investors to Sell Off their Bitcoin Now
United States economist and Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff is out again with another one of his unsolicited advice. Schiff released a Twitter post urging BTC investors to sell off their holdings now that the coin is almost at $19,000. The “BTC atheist” believes that this jump in the price of the largest digital currency by market cap is an opportunity for investors to empty their portfolios of the “speculative asset.”
thecoinrise.com
Ark Invest CEO Adds Blockchain to Overlooked Innovations in 2022
Cathie Wood, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American investment management firm Ark Invest published a letter on Thursday attempting to explain what the equity market overlooked in 2022. The star investor noted that a ‘wall of worry’ blinded the market to recognize edge-cutting innovations and inventions like blockchain technology, and digital wallets as well as the introduction of the ChatGPT bot developed by OpenAI.
thecoinrise.com
Funds Retrieved by FTX Fails to Influence Price of Bankruptcy – Xclaim
Claims trading platform Xclaim, says the $5 billion worth of assets (cash and liquid) recovered by FTX management had no effect on the value of the firm’s bankruptcy claims available on its platform, as anticipated when the news was announced. According to a news report from The Block, Xclaim’s...
Comments / 0