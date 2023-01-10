A letter on voting by mail and the proposal for open primaries in Oregon doesn’t take into account the advantages of voting by mail, (“Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon,” Jan. 8). That the writer can afford to never have missed voting in person on a weekday is certainly a privilege few others can afford. Voting by mail is one of the crucial processes allowing less-privileged citizens to participate in this important civic event.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO