Comments / 5

Michelle Barnes
5d ago

As we see every year, what about power outages? They want everyone to be at the mercy of the weather? This is beyond irresponsible to try and force people to use only one system of power.

Guest
5d ago

And in parts of the US electricity is primarily generated using coal fired plants, hmmm, let’s substitute cleaner burning NG for more coal fired plants. Who dreams this BS up?

GoodbyeDemocracy
5d ago

This is about more control of your life. Have live in a ‘gas’ home for 75 year with zero respiratory issues. The fake Massachusetts Indian wants this.

Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
vincennespbs.org

Planned water shut off in Washington

Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
beachconnection.net

Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
The Oregonian

Oregon community college enrollment drops again

Enrollment in Oregon’s community colleges declined again this fall, a worrying sign for higher education in the state and for its supply of skilled workers. Oregon’s community colleges had 85,000 students enrolled for the fall term, according to state data. That’s down 3.6% from 2021 – and off more than 26% compared to enrollment before the pandemic.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Primaries should be open to all

A letter on voting by mail and the proposal for open primaries in Oregon doesn’t take into account the advantages of voting by mail, (“Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon,” Jan. 8). That the writer can afford to never have missed voting in person on a weekday is certainly a privilege few others can afford. Voting by mail is one of the crucial processes allowing less-privileged citizens to participate in this important civic event.
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
The Oregonian

Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks

Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
