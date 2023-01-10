Read full article on original website
Michelle Barnes
5d ago
As we see every year, what about power outages? They want everyone to be at the mercy of the weather? This is beyond irresponsible to try and force people to use only one system of power.
Guest
5d ago
And in parts of the US electricity is primarily generated using coal fired plants, hmmm, let’s substitute cleaner burning NG for more coal fired plants. Who dreams this BS up?
GoodbyeDemocracy
5d ago
This is about more control of your life. Have live in a ‘gas’ home for 75 year with zero respiratory issues. The fake Massachusetts Indian wants this.
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Oregon Legislature will consider ambitious measures to lure chipmakers, attract billions in federal aid
A bipartisan coalition of Oregon legislators are at work on one of the state’s biggest economic development initiatives in years, a broad package of bills that may allocate $300 million or more to revitalize the region’s semiconductor industry. “My priority, No. 1, is to turn the corner on...
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita
As an intensive care nurse in a Portland cardiovascular unit, Jazzy Walker lived through the COVID burnout that’s driven nurses from the industry and exacerbated widespread nursing shortages across Oregon’s healthcare system. She watched as some of her most seasoned colleagues broke down under the strain of heavy...
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Beaverton teens who won award from Suzanne Bonamici highlighted safety concerns where motorist hit congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is recovering at home with her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, after they were struck by a motorist in Northwest Portland on Friday night. Among those wishing the Oregon Democrat a speedy recovery are 13-year-olds Anusha Jeyakumar and Nivedha Sathish Kumar and 14-year-old Sahana Muthaiya...
Report: More retirees are choosing to leave Oregon than any other state
A new study shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.
Editorial: Student literacy declines reflect Oregon’s absentee education department
Last year’s abysmal test results showing that only 39% of Oregon K-8 students fully mastered grade-level reading reflect just how damaging the pandemic and Oregon’s prolonged distance-learning policies have been. But Oregonians should not blame our dismal literacy picture just on COVID-19. As Oregon Department of Education Director...
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
Oregon community college enrollment drops again
Enrollment in Oregon’s community colleges declined again this fall, a worrying sign for higher education in the state and for its supply of skilled workers. Oregon’s community colleges had 85,000 students enrolled for the fall term, according to state data. That’s down 3.6% from 2021 – and off more than 26% compared to enrollment before the pandemic.
opb.org
In Oregon, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is extra special — and tasty
Sunday is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day. And although it may be a made up holiday, that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to celebrate — especially for folks in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon may not grow the most strawberries in the country (California has that distinction by...
Readers respond: Primaries should be open to all
A letter on voting by mail and the proposal for open primaries in Oregon doesn’t take into account the advantages of voting by mail, (“Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon,” Jan. 8). That the writer can afford to never have missed voting in person on a weekday is certainly a privilege few others can afford. Voting by mail is one of the crucial processes allowing less-privileged citizens to participate in this important civic event.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
KTVL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
