KIMT
Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state. Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order, Puts Moratorium on Administrative Rulemaking
(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review of the state’s code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
littlevillagemag.com
In Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds boldly pushes for changes unpopular with most Iowans
During her Condition of the State Speech on Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on the newly expanded Republican majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature to ignore critics, including the media and “so-called experts,” and push to eliminate state regulations and agencies she considers unnecessary, increase protection for doctors sued for malpractice and reduce expenses for their insurance companies, and divert tax money from public schools to private schools.
KCCI.com
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
Op-Ed: Iowa Rising – Gov. Reynolds continues to champion conservative policies
Gov. Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Gov. Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as she stated, the...
Iowa AG sues C6-Zero 'to prevent imminent threat to public health'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly elected Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a suit on Wednesday against C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, following the facility's explosion in December. Bird is seeking "immediate compliance" with an emergency order issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The suit seeks...
KIMT
Reynolds calls for reducing cabinet agencies, administrative rules
(The Center Square) – In her Condition of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a series of proposals that she said will protect taxpayers and bolster the economy. Reynolds said she signed an executive order earlier in the day to put a moratorium on additions to the...
iheart.com
Iowa House Bill Requires Teachers To Notify Parents On Gender Identity
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill proposed by Iowa House Republicans would require teachers to tell parents their child's gender identity. Supported by more than 40 GOP representatives, it would also bar teachers from supporting the students without the parent's permission. Another bill would ban public school or charter school...
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Iowa Rule Changes, School Gender Identity Ban Proposal, Judicial Shortage, and More
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a moratorium on new rule-making by state government agencies. During her “Condition of the State” address last night, Reynolds said Iowa’s Administrative Code has ballooned to more than 20,000 pages with many rules unnecessary and even counterproductive. Reynolds has directed state...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to out trans students before offering support
A new bill introduced in the Iowa House on Wednesday seeks to bar educators from supporting transgender students, and require teachers to "out" students to their parents. HF 9 would prohibit educators and school staff from supporting transgender students without parental notification. Another measure introduced Wednesday, HF 8, would prohibit...
KCCI.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against Marengo facility owners
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against a Marengo facility to force them to clean up the mess left behind by anexplosion last month. The Attorney General says the blast at the C6-Zero in December sent contaminated runoff into a stream that feeds the Iowa River.
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
iheart.com
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant
(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
BizReport.com
