Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closes trails over muddy conditions
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy has reported its Uplands and Rocky Top trails are currently closed to the public due to muddy conditions from snow melt over the past week. The Uplands trails are also called the Scenic trails. The conservancy says staying off the trails at...
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile
MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850.
Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department.
Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting
YAKIMA, Wash. - West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
Hop Capital Brewing closes doors
YAKIMA, Wash. - After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn't sustain the business.
FBI task force says drug bust last month was one of Yakima County's biggest
A federal task force that includes local law enforcement agencies last month made one of the largest drug seizures in Yakima County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The seizures were in response to several warrants executed in Yakima County in an ongoing investigation that has...
FBI seizes drugs, gun and cash in Yakima County
The FBI recently seized a large amount of fentanyl-laced pills and meth in Yakima County. One man was indicted after the drug seizure that also recovered a handgun and over $100,000 in cash.
