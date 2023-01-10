ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche

COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
COWICHE, WA
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closes trails over muddy conditions

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy has reported its Uplands and Rocky Top trails are currently closed to the public due to muddy conditions from snow melt over the past week. The Uplands trails are also called the Scenic trails. The conservancy says staying off the trails at...
COWICHE, WA
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile

MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department.
YAKIMA, WA
Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting

YAKIMA, Wash. - West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
YAKIMA, WA
Hop Capital Brewing closes doors

YAKIMA, Wash. - After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn't sustain the business.
YAKIMA, WA

